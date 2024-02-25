What You Need To Know Before Putting Granite Counters In Your Kitchen

Granite counters are a common choice for kitchen remodels these days. They're available in pretty much any neutral rock tone you want, and some have more veining than others, meaning you can get quite specific when it comes to your preferred design. And while they look beautiful once fitted, there are a few things to know before taking the plunge and installing them in your kitchen.

In its simplest form, granite is a porous rock. It goes through a lengthy process before arriving as your countertop, so it needs to be properly installed, sealed and maintained to keep it in its best condition. The most important thing to know is that these counters aren't a "one and done" process; you'll need to reseal them regularly to keep them pristine. Along with that, you should be aware of the cost and the work it takes to install them if you want to attempt to do it yourself.