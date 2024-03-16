The Pros And Cons Of Quartz Countertops In The Kitchen

Whether you're thinking about redoing an outdated kitchen or are just really into home improvement wisdom, there's a thing or two you should know about quartz countertops. As with everything in life, there are pros and cons to installing these countertops in your kitchen — but the good news is there are far more pros than cons (and the negatives are pretty low on the list of concern for most folks). Quartz counters should be a strong contender for any kitchen remodel, and if you haven't considered them before, take this as your sign.

Quartz countertops are versatile, strong, and bring elegance to any size kitchen (you can also use quartz in bathrooms and fireplace mantles). Depending on your priorities, one of the great things about quartz is that these counters are human-made, and unlike natural-stone countertops like granite, quartz counters are made with a resin composite — allowing you can get them in just about any size, shape, and color you like.