The Best Type Of Stone To Choose For Your Kitchen Countertop, According To A Pro

While laminate countertops are great for those renovating or building a kitchen on a budget, there's nothing like the sleek, elegant look of stone countertops. Stone countertops come in several attractive choices which can make it tough to know which one is best. You could put in granite countertops, for instance, or go with marble, quartz, slate, soapstone, each with its own pros and cons. All those options make choosing the right one tricky.

Irakli Khizanishvili, CEO and owner of Proslit Tile & Stone, spoke with Daily Meal and provided some exclusive insights into which of these stones might be the best choice: "I highly recommend quartz countertops for kitchens." He goes on to explain that because of the stone's properties, it's more stain-resistant. Those same properties can also make it a better choice for cleanliness and avoiding foodborne illness. Plus, he notes, "It is also very durable, requiring less maintenance than other natural stones."