9 Kitchen Trends From The '90s That Are Making A Comeback

If you know anything about interior design, then you know that trends fall out of fashion only to regain their popularity years or even decades later. Such is the case for several kitchen trends that you might have thought vanished in or after the 1990s. They're considered chic and stylish once more.

Wood is in again, from honeyed brown cabinets to butcher block countertops. You can also break up the wooden monotony (as folks did in the '90s) with glass door cabinets and tile counters, two other trends of the era that are making a comeback. Even the decade's warm, beige-y color palette is returning, especially through painted cabinetry.

Tiled floors and patterned fabrics are both great ways to add '90s-inspired pops of personality to the kitchen, and they offer many ways to stylistically play off of cabinetry and countertops. You might also enjoy more counter space with this design era thanks to the popular re-adoption of appliance garages, or spaces in your kitchen where you can tuck away small devices. Larger units are also hidden thanks to the return of built-in appliances, contributing to an overall sleek look.