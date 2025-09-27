These Retro Kitchen Countertops Were Especially Popular After World War II

Sometimes seen as dated, it's hard to imagine that laminate countertops were once the hot new thing in kitchen design. Nowadays, granite, marble, and other stones like quartz are more popular picks. When laminate first came out, everyone wanted it.Originally, laminate countertops, which were developed by the Formica Corporation, only came in a caramel brown color. The ability to create different colors of laminate originated in the late 1930s, but it wasn't until the end of World War II and the rebound of the American economy that it was marketed to American consumers for their kitchens.

Starting in the late '40s and throughout the '50s, the laminate kitchen counter was everywhere thanks to a new form of resin, melamine, that poured clear. The system involved pressing this new resin with sheets of paper. The manufacturer could then use any color and pattern it could print onto paper to make the laminate countertop. It was not only available in many bright colors but also sturdy, difficult to stain, and easy to clean — a homemaker's dream!