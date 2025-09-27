These Retro Kitchen Countertops Were Especially Popular After World War II
Sometimes seen as dated, it's hard to imagine that laminate countertops were once the hot new thing in kitchen design. Nowadays, granite, marble, and other stones like quartz are more popular picks. When laminate first came out, everyone wanted it.Originally, laminate countertops, which were developed by the Formica Corporation, only came in a caramel brown color. The ability to create different colors of laminate originated in the late 1930s, but it wasn't until the end of World War II and the rebound of the American economy that it was marketed to American consumers for their kitchens.
Starting in the late '40s and throughout the '50s, the laminate kitchen counter was everywhere thanks to a new form of resin, melamine, that poured clear. The system involved pressing this new resin with sheets of paper. The manufacturer could then use any color and pattern it could print onto paper to make the laminate countertop. It was not only available in many bright colors but also sturdy, difficult to stain, and easy to clean — a homemaker's dream!
The resurgence of laminate
In a 2024 survey by Formica, 86% of Generation Z homeowners said they would consider using laminate countertops in their kitchens. Meanwhile, just 56% of baby boomers said the same. Generation X and millennials were in between, at 73% and 78%, respectively.
There are potentially many reasons for the return of laminate among younger homeowners. Most Gen Zers probably don't consider the material outdated like the boomers who associate it with their parents' kitchen do. Plus, laminate has had advances in its design, making it able to replicate modern looks, like a sleek matte finish. Finally, with households over age 55 controlling about 73% of the United States' wealth, it makes sense that the older generations are willing to spend more, while younger people are looking for the best bang for their buck. Splurges like single-slab Italian marble countertops just aren't worth the cost. Plus, it doesn't hurt that retro kitchens are cool again!