20 New Items At Williams Sonoma To Step Up Your Holiday Baking
Do you bake up a storm during the holidays, making cakes, cookies, candies, and countless other desserts? If you plan to be in the kitchen whipping up treats for Christmas in 2025, Williams Sonoma can help you step up your game with flair. The premium houseware and kitchenware retailer has lots of new tools that are full of the festive spirit and will make perfect additions to your bakeware collection.
From Bundt pans, cocottes, and cookie cutters to novelty utensils, oven mitts, and aprons, Williams Sonoma has everything you need to make baked goods for the holiday season. You might even consider these holiday baking items to be must-have kitchen finds you can only buy at Williams Sonoma. That's because many of them are exclusive, officially licensed products featuring popular Christmas characters and themes. While Daily Meal has curated a list below with prices, bear in mind that these prices (and product availability) may change as the season progresses.
Nordic Ware Nonstick Cast Aluminum Snowflake Holiday Bundt Pan
Adorned with snowflakes and swirls, this Nordic Ware Nonstick Cast Aluminum Snowflake Holiday Bundt Pan is made with cast aluminum for quick heating and even baking. It can withstand oven temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and the nonstick coating on the inside makes turning out your cake effortless (even if you forget to grease the Bundt cake pan with shortening instead of butter). This Williams Sonoma pan has a 10-cup capacity and is priced at $49.95.
Nordic Ware Nonstick Cast Aluminum Gingerbread House Bundt Pan
With this Nordic Ware Nonstick Cast Aluminum Gingerbread House Bundt Pan, you can make impressive desserts in the shape of gingerbread houses. The embellishment is complete with paned windows, shingled roofs, and fir trees. Best of all, you can decorate them with colorful candies and icings and a dusting of powdered sugar to create snow, just like with cookie gingerbread houses — but this time, you don't have to keep the pieces together. The pan has a 9-cup capacity and is available from Williams Sonoma for $54.95.
Le Creuset Stoneware Holly Mini Cocotte
Perfect for oven-to-table presentation, this Le Creuset Stoneware Holly Mini Cocotte is adorned with Christmas holly on the lid that, like the brand name, is outlined in gold. It's made of strong, high-fired porcelain stoneware, and like the brand's valuable vintage pots you should thrift (because they cost hundreds brand-new), it features an enamel finish that resists wear and tear. The baking dish can hold 8 ounces and withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, making it ideal for single-serving side dishes and warm desserts. This $36 cocotte comes in three colors — Cerise Red, Coastal Blue, and White — so you can coordinate with the rest of your holiday decor.
Williams Sonoma Snow Globe Impression Cookie Cutters
Turning your Christmas sugar cookies into works of art couldn't be easier with these Williams Sonoma Snow Globe Impression Cookie Cutters. With spring-loaded stamps, the set of four cookie cutters leave detailed impressions of gingerbread houses, reindeer, snowmen, and trees in your dough, so you won't need to use the cutters as training wheels for icing your cookies. They're made of durable plastic and stainless steel springs, and you can get them at Williams Sonoma for $24.95.
Williams Sonoma Holiday Novelty Utensils
This trio of Williams Sonoma Holiday Novelty Utensils brings some holiday fun to baking. The red whisk features a festive star in the center, and each set of tongs — one mini and one standard size — has red mitten tops. Whether you're stirring up something sweet or flipping and serving your creations, you can use these silicone and stainless steel-handled baking utensils with nonstick bakeware. Plus, the whisk can withstand temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, while the tongs can resist up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. The set of three is priced at $48.95 and is exclusive to Williams Sonoma.
PEANUTS x Williams Sonoma Charlie Brown Christmas Silicone Cookie Stamps
If you're a fan of the "Peanuts" comic strip, you'll have fun using these PEANUTS x Williams Sonoma Charlie Brown Christmas Silicone Cookie Stamps to make festive holiday treats this year. This exclusive set comes with a beechwood handle, a stainless steel cutter, and four interchangeable silicone stamps — all 3 inches in diameter. Each depicts a different scene: Snoopy's decorated doghouse, Snoopy ice skating, and Charlie Brown and Linus standing near the Christmas tree. While the stamps make icing your sugar cookies easy, the impressions stand out so well that you could even leave them plain. Grab a set for yourself or a loved one for $19.95.
PEANUTS x Williams Sonoma Holiday Spatulas
Among the many essential kitchen tools home chefs need, spatulas play a huge role in the baking process, and these PEANUTS x Williams Sonoma Holiday Spatulas amp up the holiday fun as you fold, mix, scrape, and stir. All three of these utensils have beechwood handles and silicone heads that are safe to use on nonstick bakeware. You have a few ordering options as well: You can either (1) purchase the single standard spatula depicting Snoopy on his doghouse for $17.95; 2) get the set of two mini spatulas, each with its own scene of Snoopy, for $19.95; or (3) buy the trio for $36.95.
PEANUTS x Williams Sonoma Charlie Brown Christmas Oven Mitt & Potholder Set
You need to protect your hands and kitchen surfaces when you pull hot baked goods out of the oven, and this PEANUTS x Williams Sonoma Charlie Brown Christmas Oven Mitt & Potholder Set will do exactly that — but with festive style. Both of these pieces depict snowy scenes with the "Peanuts" characters, and they feature twill-woven cotton in a quilted design, plus a thick cotton lining to prevent burns. Best of all, they're machine-washable and can go in the dryer. Exclusive to Williams Sonoma, the set is priced at $39.95 and is a good excuse to toss out your old oven mitts and potholders.
PEANUTS x Williams Sonoma Charlie Brown Christmas Apron
"Peanuts" fans can protect their clothes from stray ingredients while they bake with this PEANUTS x Williams Sonoma Charlie Brown Christmas Apron. Depicting the comic strip characters singing carols on the top and falling snow on the bottom, this twill-woven cotton apron has a sizable front pocket for holding your recipes or utensils. Plus, the neck is adjustable to fit just right, and you can throw it into the washing machine and dryer after each baking session. You can get this themed apron at Williams Sonoma for $39.95.
The Grinch Ceramic Loaf Pan
Featuring classic Dr. Seuss artwork inspired by "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," this Williams Sonoma-exclusive Grinch Ceramic Loaf Pan features a hand-painted red rim. You can use it for making savory and sweet bread recipes — like easy classic zucchini and classic banana walnut — for the holidays (or any time of year) and even set it on the dinner or dessert table as part of your decor. The durable glazed stoneware can go in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher, and oven at temperatures up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Grinch enthusiasts can grab this loaf pan for $39.95.
The Grinch Hot Chocolate Mold & Mini Spatulas
Another Williams Sonoma exclusive, The Grinch Hot Chocolate Mold & Mini Spatulas come in a set that includes two silicone molds for turning melted chocolate into homemade candies or hot cocoa bombs. One mold features a simple outline of the Grinch's head, while the other includes imprinted details of the character's face. In addition to the molds, you get two mini spatulas. Both feature beechwood handles and silicone heads — one with the Grinch, and the other with his dog, Max. This set of four Dr. Seuss-themed baking items is priced at $38.95.
The Grinch Spatulas
You don't need to be a Who from Whoville to infuse your baked goods with holiday cheer this season. However, these Grinch Spatulas, exclusive to Williams Sonoma, will certainly help. This set of three utensils features beechwood handles and silicones heads. If you plan to get the aforementioned chocolate mold set, you'll already have the two mini spatulas, which together cost $19.95. Then, you'll only need the $17.95 standard spatula, which features the Grinch peeking through a wreath on a red background, to complete the set. You can also simply purchase the whole trio for $36.95.
The Grinch Flexible Spatulas
Are you looking for spatulas that effortlessly flip eggs and pancakes or transfer hot cookies onto a cooling rack? These Grinch Flexible Spatulas from Williams Sonoma feature stainless steel handles and flexible nylon heads that can withstand temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Two varieties are available — one shaped and designed like the Grinch's head and the other like a wreath with Max's head poking through — each of which is priced at $24.95.
Peter Rabbit Christmas Impression Cookie Cutters
Peter Rabbit has been associated with Christmas through some of author Beatrix Potter's books (like "The World of Peter Rabbit: Cotton-tail's Christmas Tree," which was published in September 2025), as well as other media. Now, you can bring Potter's adorable characters into your kitchen with these Peter Rabbit Christmas Impression Cookie Cutters. This exclusive set includes eight stainless steel, spring-loaded stamps, each of which imprints a different holiday scene related to Peter Rabbit. On top of that, you get four piping tips, a coupler, 10 icing bags, and a storage box to keep it all organized. You can grab this set from Williams Sonoma for $29.95.
Peter Rabbit Christmas Spatulas
These Peter Rabbit Christmas Spatulas from Williams Sonoma will be a big help when you're preparing the cookie dough to use with the store's set of Peter Rabbit cookie cutters. Like Williams Sonoma's other spatula trios, these feature beechwood handles and silicone heads. The standard spatula features Peter Rabbit and a stack of presents, which you can purchase on its own for $17.95. The two mini spatulas feature the famed rabbit with a snowman and stocking, which you can buy together for $19.95. You can also purchase all three for $36.95.
Peter Rabbit Christmas Oven Mitt & Potholder Set
To protect your hands while removing your Peter Rabbit-shaped sugar cookies from the oven, consider grabbing this Peter Rabbit Christmas Oven Mitt & Potholder Set. Each piece features characters from Beatrix Potter's "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" and is made of heavyweight cotton with a quilted outside and a thick interior lining of terry cotton. This set of two can go in the washer and dryer and is available from Williams Sonoma for $39.95.
Peter Rabbit Christmas Apron
While some kitchen aprons have evolved into jumpsuits for winter cooking, this Peter Rabbit Christmas Apron allows you to dress for the occasion while still protecting your clothes. That's particularly helpful if you're having a baking party for the holidays and don't want to dress down in your usual baking attire. Featuring Peter Rabbit and his friends gathered around a Christmas tree, this apron has an adjustable neck, is made of woven cotton, and can go in the washer and dryer. It can be yours for $39.95.
'Twas the Night Before Christmas Nesting Mixing Bowls
In the spirit of the first line of Clement Clarke Moore's poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas," these 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Nesting Mixing Bowls might be just what you need to start celebrating the season's magic. The vintage-style art features reindeer pulling Santa's sleigh, plus nutcrackers and a Christmas tree surrounded by presents. Alongside the artwork are gold swirls, scalloped rims, and other festive colors. Consisting of two glazed porcelain bowls (one that's 11.5 inches and another that's 9.75 inches), these are perfect for mixing batters and serving side dishes. Add these to your holiday kitchen collectibles for $129.95, only from Williams Sonoma.
'Twas the Night Before Christmas Measuring Cups & Spoons
To ensure that you get the right amount of each ingredient when mixing up your holiday treats, use this set of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Measuring Cups & Spoons. They're made of porcelain and are hand-painted with colorful, themed artwork. The set includes four measuring cups, four measuring spoons, and a red ribbon for each group to keep them organized. Plus, they're dishwasher- and microwave-safe, as well as heat-resistant up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. The full, Williams Sonoma-exclusive set is priced at $59.95.
'Twas the Night Before Christmas Spatulas
A spatula is one of the four expert-recommended tools you need for making your own candy, and these 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Spatulas will have you well on your way. Perfect for all kinds of baking tasks, this utensil trio is made with beechwood and silicone. The standard-sized tool features a reindeer flying over a holiday tree, and you can purchase it on its own for $17.95. For $19.95, you can get the set of two mini spatulas, each of which is adorned with a snowman and Santa. You can, of course, order all three for $36.95.