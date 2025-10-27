The Valuable Vintage Pot You Should Thrift (They Cost Hundreds New)

Every cook needs a reliable pot for making meaty stews, fiery chilis, and comforting soups. Select a quality brand, and this essential piece of cookware can last for a lifetime with the proper care. One such brand is Le Creuset, which was established in France in 1925. Known for producing iconic Dutch ovens that are extremely hardwearing and durable, Le Creuset pots are also incredible at retaining heat and have a timeless design. Much like cast iron skillets, they develop a patina on the surface that helps food release more easily, which is what makes them so worthy of being passed down through the generations. The problem? They cost a lot. Thrifting these valuable pots is the best way to benefit from their awesome features without breaking the bank.

A brand new Le Creuset signature round Dutch oven can cost almost $500. While many cookware stores offer seasonal discounts, they are still eye-wateringly expensive (Costco used to stock a 157 piece Le Creuset set for a whopping $4,500). Buying new pieces allows you to select from several colorful choices such as shallot (lilac), and Marseille (blue), but it does mean your bank balance will take a considerable hit. While clever bargain-hunting might not result in finding a full set of matching Le Creuset items, you might be able to find at least one good quality, durable pot that will last.