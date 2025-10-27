The Valuable Vintage Pot You Should Thrift (They Cost Hundreds New)
Every cook needs a reliable pot for making meaty stews, fiery chilis, and comforting soups. Select a quality brand, and this essential piece of cookware can last for a lifetime with the proper care. One such brand is Le Creuset, which was established in France in 1925. Known for producing iconic Dutch ovens that are extremely hardwearing and durable, Le Creuset pots are also incredible at retaining heat and have a timeless design. Much like cast iron skillets, they develop a patina on the surface that helps food release more easily, which is what makes them so worthy of being passed down through the generations. The problem? They cost a lot. Thrifting these valuable pots is the best way to benefit from their awesome features without breaking the bank.
A brand new Le Creuset signature round Dutch oven can cost almost $500. While many cookware stores offer seasonal discounts, they are still eye-wateringly expensive (Costco used to stock a 157 piece Le Creuset set for a whopping $4,500). Buying new pieces allows you to select from several colorful choices such as shallot (lilac), and Marseille (blue), but it does mean your bank balance will take a considerable hit. While clever bargain-hunting might not result in finding a full set of matching Le Creuset items, you might be able to find at least one good quality, durable pot that will last.
What to look for when sourcing vintage Le Creuset
The first key thing to look out for when checking that the pot you've found is a bona fide Le Creuset, is to turn it over and check the bottom. (There are many dupes out available at a cheaper price. For instance, the Aldi Le Creuset roasting pan copycat by Crofton once retailed for an affordable $16.99, so you don't want to be hoodwinked into buying an item that isn't genuine.) The words "Le Creuset" should be embossed on the base, and there should also be a number indicating the diameter of the pot in centimeters. You should also ensure that the enamel coating inside is fully intact. If there are any chips or cracks, don't purchase it unless they are small and at the very top or on the exterior. If you do buy a vintage Le Creuset pot, make sure to use wooden or silicone tools to prevent the enamel from becoming damaged.
Investing in pots made by other cookware brands that are sold at cheaper price points is an option if your thrifting falls short of finding anything suitable. For example, Aldi stocked a cheap cast iron French oven that measured up to Le Creuset, according to Redditors who claim it is both durable and easy to keep clean.