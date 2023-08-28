Why You Should Grease Your Bundt Cake Pan With Shortening, Not Butter

Baking a Bundt cake is a neat trick because you don't need to have a lot of baking skills to make one; you just need a good pan to make a cake that's totally eye-catching. Invented in the 1950s by David Dalquist, the owner of the famed Nordic Ware bakeware company, the Bundt pan is a deep, heavy aluminum cake pan with a hole in the middle, and you can pour any flavor of cake into it and come out with something downright fancy.

These days, there are lots of different shapes of Bundt pans, from geometric to heart-shaped — there's even an octopus! However, no matter what style of pan you choose, you should always grease it with shortening instead of butter. Bundts are typically made with very moist batters, so they have a tendency to stick to the inside of the pan even more than other cakes. Even if you normally get away with greasing a regular cake pan with butter, don't risk it with a Bundt. All it takes is one sticky spot, and your cake can fall to pieces. Shortening and butter might do a lot of the same jobs in baking — like making pie crusts — but they aren't quite the same when it comes to pan-greasing science. Got a Bundt? Get thee some margarine.