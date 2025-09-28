10 Must-Have Kitchen Finds You Can Only Buy At Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma, as we know it, first opened in 1954, after founder Chuck Williams returned from Paris in awe of the quality and variety of French cookware. With little of the sort available in the U.S. at the time, Williams revamped a recently purchased hardware store in Sonoma, California, to sell higher-end copper pans and kitchen knives.

From those simple roots, Williams Sonoma eventually grew into a prestigious giant of the housewares business. And similar to his initial brush with quality French copper, Williams Sonoma still travels the culinary world for exclusive collaborations with notable chefs, designers, and more.

As such, Williams Sonoma sells a wealth of must-have kitchen items that can only be found there. These include a handsome crepe pan designed with a famous actor and foodie, and seasoning kits and soup bases by celebrity chefs. But Williams Sonoma also features more accessible collaborations with the likes of the NFL and Netflix. There's truly something for almost everyone.