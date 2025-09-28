10 Must-Have Kitchen Finds You Can Only Buy At Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma, as we know it, first opened in 1954, after founder Chuck Williams returned from Paris in awe of the quality and variety of French cookware. With little of the sort available in the U.S. at the time, Williams revamped a recently purchased hardware store in Sonoma, California, to sell higher-end copper pans and kitchen knives.
From those simple roots, Williams Sonoma eventually grew into a prestigious giant of the housewares business. And similar to his initial brush with quality French copper, Williams Sonoma still travels the culinary world for exclusive collaborations with notable chefs, designers, and more.
As such, Williams Sonoma sells a wealth of must-have kitchen items that can only be found there. These include a handsome crepe pan designed with a famous actor and foodie, and seasoning kits and soup bases by celebrity chefs. But Williams Sonoma also features more accessible collaborations with the likes of the NFL and Netflix. There's truly something for almost everyone.
1. GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Crepe and Omelette Pan
This shallow pan available in various eye-popping colors is a collaboration between the popular ceramic cookware brand GreenPan and Stanley Tucci, an acclaimed actor with a notable interest in food. The pan is a great choice for preparing Tucci's three-ingredient lazy-day breakfast sandwich: scrambled eggs, cooked prosciutto, and toast.
2. Aarón Sánchez x Williams Sonoma Seasoning Set
This pair of mole and adobo seasoning blends was crafted by Aarón Sánchez, the Mexican-American celebrity chef perhaps best known for co-judging the TV series "MasterChef." They're an unbeatable choice for masterfully seasoned Mexican food without having to develop your own blend.
3. Morris & Co. x Williams Sonoma Cotswold Dinnerware Collection
Morris & Co was founded by the pioneering 19th-century British artist William Morris. Since 1861, this company has produced designs inspired by his iconic arts-and-crafts prints, including this exclusive tableware collaboration with Williams Sonoma.
4. Morimoto x Williams Sonoma Ramen Collection
Since he first won the title of Iron Chef in 1998, Masaharu Morimoto has made Japanese cuisine as accessible as Julia Child did for French food. In that vein, you can take home a slice of his award-winning, Michelin-star expertise with these prepared foundations for a mind-blowing homemade ramen.
5. Sheila Bridges x Williams Sonoma Harlem Toile Cocktail Shaker
The fashion world isn't the only industry paying tribute to the Harlem Renaissance in 2025. Acclaimed interior designer Sheila Bridges celebrates this era of American history with a Harlem-inspired cocktail shaker featuring pastoral scenes of Black joy in classic toile style, accented with a stylish brass plate.
6. Bridgerton x Williams Sonoma Floral Tea Pot
Fans of the Netflix series "Bridgerton" can pretend to have afternoon tea with Lady Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte thanks to this officially licensed Georgianesque tea pot. Matching tea cups and saucers are separately available.
7. NFL x Lodge Classic Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, 12
A humble cookware brand like Lodge may not be your first thought for a Williams Sonoma exclusive. But these officially licensed pans come embossed on the bottom with the NFL team logo of your choice (except the Las Vegas Raiders) while maintaining their rugged dependability in the kitchen.
8. Flour Shop x Williams Sonoma Mini Explosion Cake Pan, Set of 2
Flour Shop is one of the best cake shops in New York City, and now you can easily make one of its most popular creations at home. The Mini Explosion Cake Pan set produces a smaller version of the store's signature dish, a six-layer cake with a hollow interior, perfect for stuffing with sprinkles, candies, and more.
9. Nielsen-Massey World Vanilla Extract, Set of 3
Williams Sonoma founder Chuck Williams first tasted Nielsen-Massey's vanilla himself in 1980, and was enamored by its proprietary cold extraction process, which produces a uniquely delicious flavor. Williams Sonoma has carried Nielsen-Massey products for decades, now including an exclusive set of extra spicy, fruity, and creamy vanilla extracts.
10. Rory Dobner x Williams Sonoma Zodiac Mug Collection
Each of these zodiac coffee mugs is decorated with drawings by artist Rory Dobner, reflecting the imagery and characteristics associated with each astrological sign. And yes, all twelve zodiac signs are available.