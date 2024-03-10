How Is Edible Glitter Made?

As the old saying goes, you eat with your eyes first. In fact, several scientific studies have suggested that visual cues play a significant role in stimulating your appetite. If you're setting the table for a dinner party, regardless of how it looks related to a meal's flavor profile, you'll likely want to make your spread as aesthetically appealing as possible.

One form of food fashion is the sparkly sprinkling known as edible glitter. Glitter is trending everywhere now, and the market growth of this fancy food additive is expected to continue in the coming years. But before you binge on shiny, sweet treats, you should know how edible glitter is made. Basically, it is made from sugar, food coloring, and any number of additional ingredients to improve its color and shelf stability. Because of this recipe variability, it can be challenging to determine whether a bottle of "edible" glitter is actually safe to eat. Still, if you adhere to a few safety rules, you can dazzle with your next dessert.