What's The Official Flavor Of Blue Curaçao?

If the idea of a blue-colored orange-flavored liqueur has your mind boggled, it might help to understand how Blue Curaçao is made. Blue Curaçao, which The Atlantic tells us was first invented in the late 1890s on the island of Curaçao, is made from a special type of orange.

To make it, distillers harvest the peels of these oranges, called Lahara oranges. The orange peels are dried. Then, along with a mix of spices, are added to distilled sugar cane alcohol.

Interestingly enough, when the alcohol is finished distilling, it actually has a clear color. Distillers then need to add blue food coloring to give the drink its signature blue color. The good news is that even though distillers have to add coloring to the drink to turn it blue, the colors don't affect the flavor. All you'll taste is the subtle orange flavor, along with whatever spices that particular distiller uses to make their blend.

After that, the mix is ready to be bottled and sold to consumers. It can be either drunk on its own or mixed into a variety of unique cocktails with a bright blue color.