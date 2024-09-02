Bacon Jalapeño Hush Puppies With Honey Butter Recipe

A hush puppy is like a small ball of deep-fried cornbread, with a perfectly crispy outside and a tender flavorful center. Add a kick of heat and smokiness with jalapeños and bacon and you have flavor-packed bacon jalapeño hush puppies. These balls of fried dough are most popular in the southern U.S., but if you live near a Long John Silver's, you can find them on the menu there across the country. They have quite the storied history, with Native American roots and many different theories about how they got their unusual name. However they came about, one thing is for sure: hush puppies are a delightful side dish for fried fish, crab cakes, shrimp, or a classic bbq pulled pork.

Recipe developer Kate Shungu notes, "Hush puppies are best served warm, straight from the fryer. These are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and the perfect match for a homemade honey butter on the side. You don't need a dedicated fryer to make these — a large saucepan with a heavy bottom (similar to what you'd cook pasta in) will do just fine. Save the leftover oil for making beignets for breakfast the next morning!"