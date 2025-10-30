10 Appalachian Foods That Everyone Should Try Once

Appalachia is a mountainous region stretching across the Eastern United States, including all of West Virginia and parts of twelve other states. These other states include Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The area is so special because it's biologically diverse and notably still "wild" in a United States that's now largely been deforested and built upon. Hearing the word "Appalachia" is likely to bring to mind mountains, forested expanses, coal mines, country music, and a determined, hearty people. What may not immediately come to mind is a rich cuisine and unique food history that perfectly showcases the Appalachian people's ability to thrive in challenging circumstances. But it's that food culture we're here to discuss today.

Traditional Appalachian foods often focus on necessity and availability. Some dishes were invented to suit a need, like the pepperoni roll, while many others focused on foods that could be foraged or cheaply bought, like chow chow. The best part about these foods is that they're a simple way to experience Appalachian culture firsthand, without having to travel or even leave your own kitchen. Of course, the question then becomes which foods are most worth trying when a slew of options exist. To help, we've compiled a list of ten regional dishes that we believe everyone should try at least once. Use these foods as a jumping-off point in your gastro journey across the Appalachian Mountains.