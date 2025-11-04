18 Best Martha Stewart Gifts On Amazon Under $50
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As the holiday season rolls around, it's time to start thinking about what gifts to buy for your loved ones. One brand you can't go wrong with is Martha Stewart, which has a plethora of high-quality products that make for great gifts — especially for anyone in your life who loves cooking and/or kitchen supplies and accessories. Plus, Martha Stewart items can easily be bought on Amazon, so you don't even need to go out of your way to acquire the perfect gift.
Of course, it can be overwhelming to sort through all of the products on Amazon, even when you've decided to go with a specific brand. Because of this, we have rounded up the very best Martha Stewart gift items for you to choose from while figuring out presents this holiday season. And the best part? Every single one of these items is under 50 bucks, so not only are they guaranteed to be high-quality, but you don't have to stretch your wallet. You may even find yourself buying multiple items on this list for several cooking-loving friends and family members.
Heathland aluminum non-stick frying pan
To start, we have this aluminium non-stick frying pan, which is perfect for everyday use. It comes in three sizes for you to choose from: 8-inch for $21.34, 9.5-inch for $26.98, or 11-inch for $28.66. It's designed for even heat distribution and has a porcelain enamel finish meant to resist stains and scratches. It comes in a simple yet sleek linen white color.
16-inch enamel on steel roaster pan with stainless steel rack
Roasting pans can do more than you think, so it's a good idea for any home cook to have one in their kitchen. That's also what makes it such a great gift. This 16-inch roasting pan comes with a removable stainless steel rack and is priced at $49.99. It's designed to distribute heat evenly, has sturdy handles for gripping, and has a glossy enamel finish. As for the color, it comes in "Martha Blue."
2-Pack 5.5-inch enamel on steel mini scratch-resistant Dutch oven with lid
If you have someone in your life who cooks a lot, then they probably already have a Dutch oven — but do they have a set of these cute mini pots? Not only are these mini Dutch ovens (which come with lids) just adorable to have around in the kitchen, they can also be used for a number of dishes — such as mini Dutch baby pancakes, personal-sized frittatas, or even baked mac and cheese. The two-piece mini Dutch oven set is priced at $27.18. Each piece holds half a quart and is coated with scratch-resistant Martha blue enamel.
3-piece oven to table stoneware bakeware
When it comes to gifting, you can't go wrong with a classic bakeware set like this Martha Stewart 3-piece stoneware bakeware set, which costs $39.99. There are three different sizes in the set: 9-inch, 11-inch, and 13-inch. Conveniently, the three sizes stack on top of one another for easy storage. And speaking of convenience, these baking dishes are also dishwasher and microwave-safe. There are also multiple colors available, such as dusty blue, red, and more.
Highbrook 10 Inch jadeite cake stand with glass dome
If you know someone who loves baking cakes, then look no further for an incredible gift than this beautiful 10-inch cake stand, which is priced at $49.99. It's handcrafted and made from jadeite milk glass, and is a gorgeous green color. It has a sturdy base and a clear glass dome lid to display any and all homemade cakes — whether it's something simple like a buttermilk vanilla cake or something a bit more complex like a darkest chocolate cake with a red wine glaze.
Carverton 6-inch cleaver knife
A cleaver knife has many uses, such as being the only tool you need to replicate machine-ground meat. Given all of its uses, this will make for a fantastic gift for any home cook who doesn't already have one or needs a new one. Martha Stewart's 6-inch cleaver knife is made of stainless steel and has a forged blade for even distribution and balance. The knife is priced at just $16.25, which makes it one of the most affordable gifts on this list, but it is so high-quality that the recipient won't even be able to tell.
Carverton 6-inch nakiri knife
A nakiri knife — which is a Japanese vegetable cutting knife — is also a great tool for any home cook to have. This 6-inch nakiri knife from Martha Stewart is priced at just $13.75, making it another very affordable, yet highly useful gift for someone in your life. Just like the cleaver knife option, it's made of stainless steel and has a forged blade. Trust us, this gift will be used on a regular basis.
Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes
While discussing Martha Stewart products, we'd be remiss not to mention some of her cookbooks, which are full of knowledge that just about any home cook could use. One of the best of Stewart's cookbooks to gift is "Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes," which is full of important cooking lessons and, of course, tasty recipes. This book not only contains 100 recipes but is Stewart's 100th cookbook, further proving that she knows what she's doing when it comes to the kitchen. The recipes include apple brioche bread pudding, potato pierogi, and paella. It's priced at $20 for the hardcover or $44.97 for the spiral-bound version.
Martha Stewart's Baking Handbook
If there's someone in your life who is more of a baker than a cook, then this is the ideal gift: "Martha Stewart's Baking Handbook." It contains more than 200 recipes of baked goods — everything from cakes to cookies to tarts and more — as well as essential tips and techniques to help any baker hone their skills. The hardcover is priced at $40, or $31.64 if you catch it on sale.
Bainford 4-piece wooden kitchen tool set - walnut
Everyone could use a good cooking utensil set — just like this 4-piece walnut wooden kitchen tool set, which is priced at just $39.99. It comes with one spoon, one slotted spoon, one turner, and one slotted turner — all of which are 14 inches. Overall, they have a rustic yet sleek look that will add elegance to any kitchen tool collection.
Eagleson 3-piece round prep mixing bowl set
Here's another product that you basically can't go wrong with when giving it as a gift: This 3-piece stoneware mixing bowl set, which is priced at $24.99. These bowls could be used for mixing, or they could simply be a decorative way of storing fruit or, say, homemade blueberry muffins. The bowls are three different sizes: 3-inch, 4-inch, and 5-inch. Also, they are microwave and dishwasher-safe, making them super easy to clean and take care of. They come in the lovely color Martha blue.
Kitchen towel 3-pack set
There can never be enough kitchen towels in one household, which is exactly why they make for a stellar gift. This three-pack of kitchen towels from Martha Stewart is made from 100% cotton and is designed to be absorbent and lint-free, meaning that they are adept at both cleaning up spills and drying dishes. This set comes in three different designs — lemons, herbs, or iris — so you can choose which one best fits the decor of whoever you're gifting these to. The price varies depending on the design, ranging from $15.48 to $18.38. And after you give these towels as a gift to a loved one, tell them about the kitchen towel storage tip that's both functional and stylish.
12 -piece porcelain decorated chip and scratch-resistant dinnerware set
If you know someone who needs a whole new dinnerware set — perhaps a loved one who just moved into a new apartment — then look no further for the best possible gift. Get them this 12-piece porcelain decorated dinnerware set, which is chip and scratch-resistant. It comes with four dinner plates, four dessert plates, and four cereal bowls. There are a multitude of color options, but only three that are priced under 50 bucks: Olive green with a gold rim, Martha Blue with a gold rim, and white with a gold band. The prices for these options range from $33.71 to $49.99.
8-piece round mixing bowl set with lids
Here's another mixing bowl set option for you: The 8-piece round mixing bowl set, complete with lids, in Martha Blue, which is priced at $39.99. The set contains four sizes of mixing bowls — 1.8 quart, 2.8 quart, 4.3 quart, and 6.2 quart — along with the matching lid for each. When you gift this bowl set, you can also tell your loved one to read our guide on how to choose the right mixing bowl depending on what they're cooking.
Watercliffe 16-piece flatware silverware set
Sometimes we need to replace the silverware we have with a fancier-looking set. If you know someone in that situation, then you need to buy them this 16-piece flatware silverware set from Martha Stewart. It comes with four dinner knives, four dinner forks, four dinner spoons, and four teaspoons. This silverware is made with stainless steel with a mirror polish to give it an elegant look that will upgrade any dinner setting. The set comes in two color options, linen or Martha Blue, and is priced at $29.99.
Farrow 18-ounce large stemless 4-pack multipurpose wine glasses set
Here's a gift option for any wine lover in your life: The 18-ounce stemless wine glass set of four, which costs just $16.26. These durable glasses are suitable for either white or red wine, so they'll work for any wine lover, no matter what their preference is. Plus, they have an undeniably simple yet elegant design that will give any drink a fancier feel. You can even pair your gift of this wine glass set with a bottle of wine — just be sure to first read our guide on the best wine for gifting, according to an expert.
Chauncey 4-pack 14.2-ounce hobnail handmade glass goblet
If wine glasses aren't the right fit, here's another drinkware option: This 4-pack of handmade glass goblets with a pink hobnail design, priced at $39.99 (or $32.31 if you catch it on sale). The design is meant to feel a little bit vintage while still being refined — and they certainly make for an eye-catching addition to any dinner table. Plus, you can serve just about any drink in these glasses — homemade lemonade, wine, or even iced coffee if you want to make your morning extra fancy.
Burlap & Barrel single-origin spices -- spice trio
Every home cook needs a nice set of spices — just like this single-origin spice trio, deemed Martha's Spices, from Burlap & Barrel. The set contains the following spices: Pork & Poultry (with sage, oregano, and ginger), Beef & Lamb (with shallot, bay leaf, and sage), and Seafood & Chicken (with pepper, thyme, and lemon). If you have these spices in your cabinet, then you're ready to make just about any dish with any protein, with the guarantee that it will be well-seasoned and absolutely delicious. The spice trio is priced at $45.99.