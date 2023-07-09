How To Choose The Right Mixing Bowl Depending On What You're Cooking

You may have never thought too hard about the shape of your mixing bowls, but ask any chef and they'll tell you that it makes a huge difference depending on the task. Choosing the right bowl shape can make your prep work a lot easier, and help you achieve professional results. There are probably many thousands of different kinds of mixing bowls on the market, and many with all kinds of different customizations like skid-proof coating and matching lids, but the best bowls for serious cooks are actually very simple and typically inexpensive. Before you go bowl shopping, take some time to learn what shapes are best for cooking and baking so that you can invest your kitchen dollars in equipment that you'll actually use instead of taking up space in a cabinet.

When you go to the kitchen store to shop for bowls, remember that you'll be using them for all different applications and recipes. There are many different volumes, however the most common sizes in the United States are 8 quarts, 4 quarts, and 3 quarts, and often they're sold together in sets. While it's tempting to get one set of bowls and call it good, you should actually either buy two sets, or shop for your bowls individually, because you'll need some with tall sides and some that are shallow and short.