Roasting Pans Can Do More Than You Ever Imagined

Are you thinking of buying a new pan? First, check what you already have in the kitchen. For example, your roasting pan can do more than you ever thought possible. You can use it to make one-pot meals, braise meat, cook a casserole with chicken and wild rice, bake large batches of cookies, and much more.

As the name suggests, this type of pan is used for roasting food. It features a rectangular or oval shape and may include a removable rack. Most models are made from stainless steel, cast iron, or other metals that can withstand high temperatures. The rack is designed to elevate the meat or whatever you're cooking, allowing hot air to circulate more evenly.

Due to their large size, roasting pans are suitable for cooking big cuts of meat, whole birds, potatoes, and vegetables. However, you can also use your pan to bake pies, make lasagna, or slow-cook stews. Depending on its size and shape, your roasting pan could also double as a serving platter, baking pan, or marinade container.