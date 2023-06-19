Roasting Pans Can Do More Than You Ever Imagined
Are you thinking of buying a new pan? First, check what you already have in the kitchen. For example, your roasting pan can do more than you ever thought possible. You can use it to make one-pot meals, braise meat, cook a casserole with chicken and wild rice, bake large batches of cookies, and much more.
As the name suggests, this type of pan is used for roasting food. It features a rectangular or oval shape and may include a removable rack. Most models are made from stainless steel, cast iron, or other metals that can withstand high temperatures. The rack is designed to elevate the meat or whatever you're cooking, allowing hot air to circulate more evenly.
Due to their large size, roasting pans are suitable for cooking big cuts of meat, whole birds, potatoes, and vegetables. However, you can also use your pan to bake pies, make lasagna, or slow-cook stews. Depending on its size and shape, your roasting pan could also double as a serving platter, baking pan, or marinade container.
This versatile cooking tool can do more than just roast food
Roasting pans aren't just for cooking a whole turkey on Thanksgiving Day. Their versatile design makes them ideal for chocolate fudge, granola, trail mixes, roasted nuts, caramelized onions, and pasta dishes. For example, you can spread one or more layers of nuts and dried fruits in the pan and roast them for 15 to 20 minutes. The result will be a delicious and crunchy snack you can enjoy anytime, anywhere.
Another option is to melt chocolate in your roasting pan. Simply fill it with water, place an oven-safe bowl inside it, and then put the chocolate in the bowl. Turn on the heat and wait until the chocolate melts. You can also use the pan for caramelizing a ton of onions at once. First, chop the onions into small pieces and toss them with olive oil. Add balsamic vinegar, honey, and dried herbs like dill, rosemary, fennel, or cilantro for extra flavor. Next, transfer this mixture to a roasting pan and cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 45 minutes. Stir halfway through to ensure even cooking.
Roasting pans are also perfect for making large batches of brownies, appetizers, and other treats, as well as for baking pumpkin pie, fruit cobblers, or bread pudding. If you plan to make crème brûlée, mix the ingredients in a bowl and transfer them to individual ramekins. Fill the roasting pan with water and place the ramekins inside it.
Think outside the box when using your roasting pan
Every kitchen needs a roasting pan, but not necessarily for the reasons you might expect. You can use your pan to roast, bake, simmer, or braise food, as well as for unconventional purposes. For example, some people place a roasting pan below other dishes in the oven so it catches drippings from meat or stews. The pan is also suitable for marinating or brining meats, fish, or tofu.
Most roasting pans are quite large and, therefore, can be placed over two burners on the stovetop. This trick lets you cook large batches of skillet potatoes, scrambled eggs, coq au vin, chicken fajitas, or beef and broccoli ramen. You may also use the pan for proofing bread dough or serving buffet-style meals. Sure, a roasting pan isn't as visually appealing as a serving platter, but it can come in handy when you run out of options.
Last but not least, you can use the pan for Thanksgiving stuffing, roasted chickpeas, frittatas, enchiladas, or baked ziti. Its large surface area will distribute the heat evenly and reduce the time needed to cook big-batch meals. Therefore, your roasting pan can take the hassle out of meal prep and make cooking easier for the week ahead.