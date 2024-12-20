The Best Wine For Gifting, According To An Award-Winning Sommelier

Doreen Winkler says if you don't know their tastes, there's still an option. "When in doubt, go with sparkling wine." After all, sparkling wine is fun and festive, so it makes sense to gift it for a holiday or some other kind of celebration.

If you don't already know the difference between champagne, prosecco, and sparkling wine, you can start there. Again, try to gauge what your friend or family member might like based on what you know about their food preferences. Some sparkling wine varieties are much sweeter than others, so knowing how much they like dessert or candy can go a long way in choosing the right sparkling wine. If they don't have a sweet tooth, there are sparkling wines that lean dry.

But whether or not you know anything about the recipient's taste, you may want to visit your local wine shop and ask a sales associate which sparkling wines are best sellers or which they recommend as gifts. You can also check out our list of 20 sparkling wines for the holidays, which make for the perfect gifts.