All You Need Is A Cleaver To Replicate Machine-Ground Meat

There are many delicious dishes to make with ground beef, but you might still be stuck in hamburger mode. There could be several reasons for this: Store-bought ground beef isn't the most appetizing thing, and the variety is limited. If you're into the idea of grinding your own beef (and you should be), meat grinders tend to be bulky, expensive, and kind of a pain to clean. However, this shouldn't dissuade you from grinding meat at home — because it can be accomplished with a simple meat cleaver.

If you already own a meat grinder (hand-operated or not), you probably know that they require scrupulous cleaning for obvious reasons: No appliance should be an E. coli factory. Cleaning a manual meat grinder usually involves running a paper towel through it to dislodge little meat particles, then disassembling the machine entirely and thoroughly scrubbing each part in hot, soapy water. After that, the grinder pieces should be thoroughly dried before the cross knife, worm, and disc are carefully oiled. Or, you could simply pull out a good cleaver and mince the beef just as fine. It's your call.