The Kitchen Towel Storage Tip That's Both Functional And Stylish

Towels are a useful tool for any home kitchen, but storing them can be tricky. Common options like hanging them on the oven door or kitchen faucet are a bit unsightly, to say nothing of valid sanitary concerns. But home organizing guru Marie Kondo has a simple storage method to keep kitchen towels attractively organized and neatly stored away for use.

Kondo recommends neatly folding away kitchen towels inside of a drawer. But not just any folding method will do, as some folds may still leave you with a cluttered appearance. To fit kitchen towels into a drawer the Kondo way, fold them in half length-wise twice, then fold them into thirds.

More than being a tidy fold, kitchen towels folded this way should be able to stand upright on their own. This is key to Kondo's organization method, which stacks the towels vertically next to each other in the drawer. This simple organization method leaves all your towels easily available at a glance.