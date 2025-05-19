The Kitchen Towel Storage Tip That's Both Functional And Stylish
Towels are a useful tool for any home kitchen, but storing them can be tricky. Common options like hanging them on the oven door or kitchen faucet are a bit unsightly, to say nothing of valid sanitary concerns. But home organizing guru Marie Kondo has a simple storage method to keep kitchen towels attractively organized and neatly stored away for use.
Kondo recommends neatly folding away kitchen towels inside of a drawer. But not just any folding method will do, as some folds may still leave you with a cluttered appearance. To fit kitchen towels into a drawer the Kondo way, fold them in half length-wise twice, then fold them into thirds.
More than being a tidy fold, kitchen towels folded this way should be able to stand upright on their own. This is key to Kondo's organization method, which stacks the towels vertically next to each other in the drawer. This simple organization method leaves all your towels easily available at a glance.
Why you should have a tidy kitchen towel drawer
Folding your kitchen towels the Marie Kondo way is easier when you have high-quality, durable towels. One sturdy kitchen towel that chefs rave about is well suited for Kondo's organization tip. Utopia Kitchen towels are made of a sturdy woven cotton that makes them great for mopping up spills and a strong, neat fold. Fold them carefully to keep the attractive color striping visible as they stand.
Another area where the Utopia Kitchen towels shine is their affordability, because towels are one of the kitchen tools you should be regularly replacing. Used kitchen towels should be washed and dried every three to five days to prevent dangerous bacterial buildup, or sooner depending on soilage — but even then, they will eventually wear down. Don't let your beautifully organized towel drawer suffer with old, ratty rags. Replace them regularly for a safer, more attractive kitchen.
