9 Trader Joe's Copycats That Are Just As Good (If Not Better) Than The Brand-Name Products

For the past 58 years, Trader Joe's has become infamous for its vast selection of unique food products. However, in addition to its quirky and creative original offerings, the store also has gained a reputation for releasing several "copycat" items, which taste and look similar to some pre-existing popular brands. While other stores shy away from creating copycat products, Trader Joe's introduces these items proudly, all served under Trader Joe's private label.

In addition to tasting like the original versions, Trader Joe's copycat products are often less expensive, and in some cases, healthier than the brand-name ones. While the aisles of Trader Joe's are filled with dozens of duplicate products, there are some that stand out for tasting exceptionally similar, or even better, than the original versions. In this article, we will be discussing nine of the best copycat items shoppers can find at Trader Joe's that may fool even the most discerning taste-tester.