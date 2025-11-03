9 Trader Joe's Copycats That Are Just As Good (If Not Better) Than The Brand-Name Products
For the past 58 years, Trader Joe's has become infamous for its vast selection of unique food products. However, in addition to its quirky and creative original offerings, the store also has gained a reputation for releasing several "copycat" items, which taste and look similar to some pre-existing popular brands. While other stores shy away from creating copycat products, Trader Joe's introduces these items proudly, all served under Trader Joe's private label.
In addition to tasting like the original versions, Trader Joe's copycat products are often less expensive, and in some cases, healthier than the brand-name ones. While the aisles of Trader Joe's are filled with dozens of duplicate products, there are some that stand out for tasting exceptionally similar, or even better, than the original versions. In this article, we will be discussing nine of the best copycat items shoppers can find at Trader Joe's that may fool even the most discerning taste-tester.
1. White Cheddar Corn Puffs
Starting out strong from Trader Joe's is the White Cheddar Corn Puffs, an item which the store describes as the "World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs." As evident from the appearance of these puffs, this item is a clear copycat of the Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Rice & Corn Puffs. In addition to the look of this snack, these puffs both have the same white cheddar flavor and the same satisfying light and crunchy texture. To me, the main taste difference between these two products is that the Trader Joe's version has a cheese flavor that tastes less synthetic than the Pirate's Booty version.
Another difference customers will notice is the price. The price of Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Cheese Puffs depends on the store they are sold in, but for example, a 4-ounce package sold at Target costs $3.79. In comparison, a much larger 7-ounce version of the copycat product costs $2.67 at Trader Joe's. In my opinion, based on value and flavor, the Trader Joe's version is the better product of the two.
2. Soup & Oyster Crackers
One of my favorite Trader Joe's items are the Soup & Oyster Crackers. As a light snack on-the-go or as a topping to a delicious bowl of soup, these crackers are light, crunchy, and perfectly salted. As one fan says: "They are great year round — from eating out of the box to soups to calming an upset stomach." While they are incredibly similar to Nabisco's version, the Premium Soup & Oyster Crackers, I prefer the Trader Joe's version because they have a better aftertaste and do not get as muddy when sitting in liquid for a long time.
This product has become a favorite of many fans, which is why customers have been saddened to see the item missing from shelves the past few years. Thankfully, fans are now reporting that this product has returned to the store, being seen as recently as this past month. In addition to the superior flavor, another thing that makes this product better to me than the original is the price. At Trader Joe's, an 8-ounce box costs $2.29, while at Target, a 9-ounce box of the Nabisco version costs more than twice as much at $4.99. For value, flavor, and texture, the Trader Joe's oyster crackers remain my favorite oyster cracker on the market.
3. Chocolate Vanilla Creme Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies
One of Trader Joe's most obvious dupes is the Chocolate Vanilla Creme Joe-Joe's Sandwich Cookies, which are a clear copycat version of Oreo cookies. Joe-Joe's have been on Trader Joe's shelves for many years, and like Oreo cookies, Joe-Joe's have also branched out to offer different seasonal flavor varieties. These varieties include the Candy Cane Joe-Joe's, Pumpkin Joe-Joe's Cookies, and even Gluten Free Joe-Joe's Chocolate Vanilla Creme Cookies.
Unfortunately, the recipe and formulation change made by the manufacturer of these cookies did cause the quality to take a dip a few years ago. One fan shared back then: "I just bought the new packaging ones and ... they're fine. But it's a huge letdown. They taste more artificial." Thankfully, Trader Joe's listened to the complaints of fans and recently switched to a different supplier to create the new and improved version fans can find on shelves today. Customers can now find a 13.4-ounce pack of these updated cookies for just $3.49, which is less expensive per ounce than a 18.12-ounce pack of Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies. While I wouldn't say the Joe-Joe's taste better than Oreo's, the new formula tastes just as good — and I also appreciate that this item does not include ingredients like high fructose corn syrup.
4. Golden Rounds Crackers
In my opinion, Trader Joe's Golden Rounds Crackers are the closest copycat product the store has ever made. As an obvious recreation of the iconic Ritz cracker, these cookies look identical and have the same texture and salty taste. The only slight difference I have noted is that the Ritz versions are less crumbly and do tend to get slightly more oily than the Trader Joe's crackers do, which could be due to the soybean oil, canola oil, and palm oil used in the recipe.
Like the Joe-Joe's, the Trader Joe's Golden Rounds Crackers also faced a redesign recently. While it is not confirmed whether or not the recipe changed, the packaging is noticeably different and one customer shared that: "The new ones are a little less salty and less buttery." Even with the changes, this item is one I prefer buying over the original version. Price is also a positive factor, as one 12-ounce box at Trader Joe's costs $2.99, while a slightly larger 13.7-ounce box of Ritz at Target costs $4.49.
5. Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Trader Joe's is known for its incredible assortment of sweet treats, and one of the most popular items is the Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups. Often found near the checkout area at Trader Joe's, these bite-sized treats have a delicious and crunchy chocolate shell with a smooth and creamy peanut butter filling, making them similar in look and taste to the iconic Reese's Miniature Cups.
For me, the Trader Joe's version of this item is superior to the Reese's version because they are slightly less sweet and the filling has a more earthy, nut-forward flavor. The price of Trader Joe's version is also better, with a 16-ounce package costing $5.99 at Trader Joe's compared to a 10.5-ounce package on the Hershey website costing $5.99. For price and for flavor, the Trader Joe's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are an excellent copycat and a fan-favorite for a reason.
6. Organic Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese
If you have young children or just need an easy meal after a long day, a delicious boxed macaroni and cheese is a great option. One of the most popular versions on the market is Annie's Shells and White Cheddar, which is all-organic easy to make. Trader Joe's offers an incredibly similar version to this product, the Organic Shells and White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese.
For a long time, people have suspected that Trader Joe's uses the same supplier as Annie's does because of how similar these two products taste. However, last year, fans were upset that Annie's reportedly changed the recipe. This has led to some fans preferring the Trader Joe's version, which tastes more similar to the original recipe. As one fan said: "Since Annie's changed their recipe, I've been getting Trader Joe's version and just ... thank god it exists." While both versions taste great to me, I find myself grabbing the Trader Joe's version more now that this change has taken place.
7. Chili and Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
You cannot make a list of Trader Joe's copycat items without mentioning the Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, which are clearly inspired by Takis Fuego Rolls. These rolled tortilla chips have a satisfying crunch and a spicy lime flavoring that makes them mouthwatering and easy to snack on. They are incredibly similar in flavor to the Takis Fuego Rolls, but slightly less spicy. Since Trader Joe's introduced this time, it has become a fan favorite item, with one fan saying: "My mouth just salivated from just seeing the bag."
Price wise, these items are similar in cost, with a 9-ounce bag of the Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips costing $2.99 and a 9.9-ounce bag of Takis Rolled Fuego Tortilla Chips costing $3.99. If you are looking a tangy, spicy, and satisfying snack, the Trader Joe's Chili and Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips are a great alternative to Takis Rolled Fuego chips, and an item I always look for on my Trader Joe's shopping trips.
8. Scandinavian Swimmers
Trader Joe's is known for its assortment of gummy candies, which often rotate seasonally. One candy that you can almost always find on a Trader Joe's shelf is the Scandinavian Swimmers, Trader Joe's version of Swedish Fish Candy. Similar to Swedish Fish, these candies come with a subtle and sweet flavor that is delicious without being overwhelming. Scandinavian Swimmers do feature different shapes and have a softer, chewier texture than Swedish Fish.
As another added bonus, the Trader Joe's version features natural dyes and unique flavors like orange, huckleberry, mango-peach, and berry. A 14-ounce bag of Trader Joe's Scandinavian Swimmers costs $3.79, and a 3.1-ounce bag of Swedish Fish Soft & Chewy Candy costs $1.49, making the Trader Joe's version also a great choice for shoppers on a budget. While I love both versions, I far prefer the Trader Joe's Scandinavian Swimmers over the Swedish Fish Candy because of their taste, texture, and price.
9. Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches
On a hot summer day, there is nothing more refreshing and delicious than an ice cream sandwich. Growing up, my favorite version was the Nestle Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwiches, which feature vanilla ice cream between two soft chocolate chip cookies rolled with chocolate chips on the outside. Because of my love for this dessert, I was overjoyed to learn that Trader Joe's has a version called the Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches.
To me, the Trader Joe's version elevates the greatness of the original by offering an even creamier ice cream filling and a more buttery and moist cookie shell. Fans also agree that the Trader Joe's version is superior to the original Nestle version. As one Reddit user says: "These, being, a clone of the original Chipwich is funny to me because they're better than the original." These are a must grab when I am craving something sweet from the frozen aisle at Trader Joe's.
Methodology
As a lifelong Trader Joe's shopper, I often browse the aisles of the store looking for new treats to try and review. While the store's unique items are often my favorite, I also am drawn to Trader Joe's "copycat" products, which helped inspire the choices made in this article. The item comparisons featured in this article are based on my personal experience tasting and comparing these products to the original versions. I have personally tried all of the products mentioned in this article on numerous occasions, and I judged them based on factors including taste, quality, ingredients, and price. In some cases, I also used the feedback from fans online to support my stance on these comparisons.
All of the prices mentioned in this article are based on the website listings from either the brand or from a local retailer that sells the item in my area of New York City. Nutritional information was also sourced from these locations as well.