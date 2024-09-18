Review: Annie's New Cheesier Mac And Cheese Delivers More Of What We Already Love

Ever since I was a kid, I have had a soft spot in my heart for boxed macaroni and cheese. While I grew up eating the stuff in the blue box, my palate has evolved as an adult. Among the many different brands out there, one brand has performed consistently in rankings and in my tummy — Annie's. This brand's commitment to quality and sustainability is well-established; it has been producing mac and cheese since 1989.

Though its classic mac and cheese is creamy and delicious, Annie's wasn't content to settle on its laurels. It decided to level up its game by introducing a new and improved recipe with even more real cheese. Beginning in September of 2024, Annie's Now Cheesier will be popping up at grocery stores nationwide. The Shells & White Cheddar and Shells & Real Aged Cheddar varieties will sell for a MSRP of $2.59 a box, though prices may vary by retailer.

‌I admit, when the opportunity to sample this new and improved Annie's boxed mac and cheese came up, I jumped at the chance to try it. I was sent a box of the Shells & White Cheddar to compare with the classic variety. I tasted them side by side, assessing their aroma, texture, and flavor. Read on to find out if Annie's Now Cheesier lives up to its moniker.

