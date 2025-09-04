The Best New (And Returning) Fall Finds At Trader Joe's In 2025

Trader Joe's really knows how to lean into the seasons. Using the power of limited availability to create hype, the store makes variations of their classic items or whole new foods and drinks that sell out quick. It certainly helps that they're all tasty, too. Their product offerings are ever changing. Sometimes a beloved item is seasonal and will come back next year. Other times Trader Joe's will discontinue something for a variety of reasons. We never know until next year when a beloved, yet underselling, snack is no longer stocked.

Fall is one of the company's most popular times of the year, and they go hard on the autumnal flavors. The big seasoning for the season is, you guessed it, pumpkin spice. Many of Trader Joe's most popular fall offerings involve pumpkin spice.

Maple, pecan, and apple pie are among the many flavors to hit the shelves this time of year too. With that in mind, here are some of our favorite brand new and returning seasonal offerings you can find in 2025.