The Best New (And Returning) Fall Finds At Trader Joe's In 2025
Trader Joe's really knows how to lean into the seasons. Using the power of limited availability to create hype, the store makes variations of their classic items or whole new foods and drinks that sell out quick. It certainly helps that they're all tasty, too. Their product offerings are ever changing. Sometimes a beloved item is seasonal and will come back next year. Other times Trader Joe's will discontinue something for a variety of reasons. We never know until next year when a beloved, yet underselling, snack is no longer stocked.
Fall is one of the company's most popular times of the year, and they go hard on the autumnal flavors. The big seasoning for the season is, you guessed it, pumpkin spice. Many of Trader Joe's most popular fall offerings involve pumpkin spice.
Maple, pecan, and apple pie are among the many flavors to hit the shelves this time of year too. With that in mind, here are some of our favorite brand new and returning seasonal offerings you can find in 2025.
Maple Leaf Ice Cream Sandwiches
For an exciting new twist on the classic, TJ's is now offering Maple Leaf Cookies filled with maple ice cream, replacing the classic maple cream with a cool treat. Like the original cookie, this ice cream sandwich is made in Canada, so expect big maple flavor. It costs $3.99 for a box of 4.
Maple Brown Butter Almonds
For this tasty treat, California almonds are coated in a maple and brown butter flavoring, perfect for snacking and easily capturing the warm, fulfilling flavors we all crave in autumn. A bag of this new nut costs $3.99, and are a great option if you don't have time to make our roasted, spiced almonds.
Apple Pie Spread
Who among us hasn't dreamed of being able to turn anything into an apple pie? But if you don't have time to bake, spread this brand new item on bread, our classic pancakes, or shortbread cookies for a quick apple pie-flavored snack, sans the typical time and work of a real pie. A jar costs $3.99 where available.
Sliced Apple Cinnamon Sourdough Bread
For another twist on a seasoned classic, Trader Joe's has introduced a brand new apple cinnamon version of their sourdough bread. This cinnamon spiced variety with bits of apple mixed in is great on its own, in a fancy grilled cheese, or in an elevated bread pudding. You can pick up a bag for $4.99.
Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini
The pre-made espresso martini from TJ's is already fantastic, so a pumpkin spice version of the classic cocktail makes complete sense. Made with vodka and espresso, it includes vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, clove, and nutmeg flavorings. Where available, a bottle costs $9.99.
Salted Maple Cold Foam Creamer
Cold foam on iced lattes or cold brews is having a moment. This cold foam would be a decadent sweet and salty addition to another new Trader Joe's fall item, the pumpkin spice espresso martini. Or whip it into Trader Joe's regular cold brew for a sweet treat to start your day. A can costs $4.49 where available.
Cinnamon Buns
These new cinnamon buns with cream cheese frosting are the perfect Sunday breakfast treat, and if your particular fall morning is feeling a bit nippy, try warming them up for some extra decadence. One bun is 340 calories, so you know they aren't holding back. A box of 4 buns costs $5.99.
Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake
The pumpkin spice version of their celebrated mini sheet cake is back. A serving size is ⅙ of a package, but it's hard to stop until all of the surprisingly moist cake is gone. At $5.99 each, you can easily buy three and stack them into a layer cake that's cheaper and tastes better than most other store-bought versions.
Mini Spicy Pumpkin Samosas
It can be easy to forget that fall flavors go beyond sweet, rich desserts. That's where these returning pumpkin samosas with Indian spices and paneer come in. The mashed pumpkin is studded with fennel seeds, garam masala, cumin, coriander, and chile powder for some kick. A great snack on its own, or the perfect side to an array of curries and biryanis. A box of 12 mini frozen samosas will run you $4.49.
Roasted Turkey & Sweet Potato Burrito
Fall isn't just about pumpkin, apple cinnamon, and maple, it's also the time of year we eat the most turkey. So go ahead and grab this returning prepackaged meal of a tortilla stuffed full of turkey, sweet potatoes, and cranberry salsa. It offers you that Thanksgiving flavor whenever you're in the mood. They're only $4.79 for an 8 ounce burrito.
Cinnamon Broom
Fall food is fabulous, but there's are distinctive scents that herald you into the season as well. These cinnamon brooms hit the stores this time of year and bring a strong aroma of cinnamon to the entryway of every Trader Joe's. Place them around your house and these brooms will get to work bringing the fragrance of the season with their sticks of pine wood pressed with cinnamon oil. You can find them for $4.99 each.
Autumn Mixed Pumpkins
If you live somewhere that's still hot this time of year, the easiest way to know it's finally fall is to walk into your local Trader Joe's to see these decorative pumpkins out in front. Pick up whichever fun looking pumpkin tickles your fancy to make your home feel more cozy. They're $8.99 each. Remember, these aren't the best pumpkins to cook with, these gourds just look good!