Is Trader Joe's Considered Expensive Compared To Other Grocery Stores?

If you do the bulk of your shopping at Trader Joe's, then you know that there are some sacrifices that you have to make — TJ's does not carry name-brand items or certain household essentials that other grocery stores do. But, in return, the chain generally has affordable prices. The main reason Trader Joe's is so cheap is that it cuts out the middleman and sells directly from suppliers. But is Trader Joe's considered expensive or cheap compared to other grocery stores?

It all depends on the items you're shopping for. Olive oil is a necessary staple; at Trader Joe's, a 32-ounce bottle of the premium extra virgin olive oil costs $12.49. Meanwhile, at Safeway, a bottle of the same size costs $21.99. Even at the discount grocery store Aldi, a 16.9-ounce bottle costs $10.99 — not much cheaper than TJ's and is about half the size.

On the other hand, another household staple, deli meat, is much more expensive at Trader Joe's. Its oven-roasted turkey comes in a six-ounce package and costs $5.99. But at Safeway, you can get a 16-ounce package of Signature Select oven-roasted turkey for $6.29 — so, for less than a dollar more, you get an extra 10 ounces of meat. If you're someone who makes a lot of sandwiches for lunch — or for kids' lunches — then Trader Joe's is not the best option. But if it is your preferred grocery store, you can likely make it work.