Is Trader Joe's Considered Expensive Compared To Other Grocery Stores?
If you do the bulk of your shopping at Trader Joe's, then you know that there are some sacrifices that you have to make — TJ's does not carry name-brand items or certain household essentials that other grocery stores do. But, in return, the chain generally has affordable prices. The main reason Trader Joe's is so cheap is that it cuts out the middleman and sells directly from suppliers. But is Trader Joe's considered expensive or cheap compared to other grocery stores?
It all depends on the items you're shopping for. Olive oil is a necessary staple; at Trader Joe's, a 32-ounce bottle of the premium extra virgin olive oil costs $12.49. Meanwhile, at Safeway, a bottle of the same size costs $21.99. Even at the discount grocery store Aldi, a 16.9-ounce bottle costs $10.99 — not much cheaper than TJ's and is about half the size.
On the other hand, another household staple, deli meat, is much more expensive at Trader Joe's. Its oven-roasted turkey comes in a six-ounce package and costs $5.99. But at Safeway, you can get a 16-ounce package of Signature Select oven-roasted turkey for $6.29 — so, for less than a dollar more, you get an extra 10 ounces of meat. If you're someone who makes a lot of sandwiches for lunch — or for kids' lunches — then Trader Joe's is not the best option. But if it is your preferred grocery store, you can likely make it work.
Strategic shopping at Trader Joe's can save you money
Making shopping at Trader Joe's truly affordable may require some planning. Daily Meal developed a guide on how to save money at Trader Joe's, which includes helpful tips such as stocking up on the well-priced frozen veggies and buying frozen meat instead of fresh (which is cheaper but just as good in quality). The frozen aisle is full of delicious options — many under five bucks — that you can turn into a family meal. For example, grab a bag of TJ's beloved orange chicken for $4.99, the microwaveable frozen white rice for $4.29, and a bag of frozen green beans for $2.49 to make a tasty rice bowl. For just under $12 total, you can serve about four people.
When it comes to things like the aforementioned deli meat, you don't need to avoid buying it — just plan accordingly. There are plenty of delicious Trader Joe's foods under five dollars that can be made into a satisfying lunch, such as the chicken gyoza potstickers or the Korean Beefless Bulgogi — especially when paired with one of the Trader Joe's affordable salad kits.
Of course, you can't get everything at Trader Joe's — unfortunately, it is still missing the coveted whole rotisserie chicken. But that doesn't mean that you can make an affordable grocery trip out what it does offer.