Takis Just Announced Its First Ever Non-Spicy Flavor
Available in five flavors — the classic Fuego, Guacamole, Nitro (a blend of habanero, cucumber, and lime), Buffalo, and Crunchy Fajitas — Takis remain one of the most popular snacks on shelves today. Made of rolled tortilla chips and packed with intense, spicy flavor, (not to mention its many other varieties, including hot nuts and wave chips), the beloved snack has long been popular in Mexico and completely enthralled consumers in the U.S. upon its introduction in the early 2000s.
Among young consumers especially, Takis has retained a passionate cult following. (Remember one of the biggest viral videos from the summer of 2012, "Hot Cheetos & Takis"?) The love for the snack makes sense, and it's even been scientifically proven — spicy snacks like Takis are so good because they trigger special chemicals in the brain. (They also keep you awake at night, if you're not careful.)
With intriguing blends of flavor including spicy pepper and sour lime, what has long set this snack apart is its trademark intensely hot taste. But that reputation soon might be taking a turn, as Takis just announced its first-ever non-spicy flavor.
Say hello to Intense Nacho Takis
Takis fans across the country can rejoice — the brand is adding a hot new flavor to its lineup. Dubbed the "Intense Nacho" flavor, this new line marks the first time Takis has ever rolled out a non-spicy flavor, according to a March 20 press release. Described as "bursting with extremely cheesy flavor," the new variety will be available in the iconic rolled chip form, as well as Takis Pop and Takis Waves. Different sizes of the snack between 2.5 ounces and 9.9 ounces will be available, and costs vary between $2.19 and $4.49.
Along with the new snack, Takis is also announcing a partnership with Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki. "It's difficult to describe the exhilaration I feel before stepping on stage to perform, but the intensity of flavors in each bite of Takis snacks is a very close comparison," Aoki said in a statement.
While Takis previously rolled out a limited-edition cheesy flavor dubbed Volcano Queso that was also color-changing, the Intense Nacho flavor seems to be here to stay. So for those that struggle with spice, this one's for you. And if you're one the many people who prefer their snacks spicy, you can always go back to the Fuego.