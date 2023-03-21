Takis Just Announced Its First Ever Non-Spicy Flavor

Available in five flavors — the classic Fuego, Guacamole, Nitro (a blend of habanero, cucumber, and lime), Buffalo, and Crunchy Fajitas — Takis remain one of the most popular snacks on shelves today. Made of rolled tortilla chips and packed with intense, spicy flavor, (not to mention its many other varieties, including hot nuts and wave chips), the beloved snack has long been popular in Mexico and completely enthralled consumers in the U.S. upon its introduction in the early 2000s.

Among young consumers especially, Takis has retained a passionate cult following. (Remember one of the biggest viral videos from the summer of 2012, "Hot Cheetos & Takis"?) The love for the snack makes sense, and it's even been scientifically proven — spicy snacks like Takis are so good because they trigger special chemicals in the brain. (They also keep you awake at night, if you're not careful.)

With intriguing blends of flavor including spicy pepper and sour lime, what has long set this snack apart is its trademark intensely hot taste. But that reputation soon might be taking a turn, as Takis just announced its first-ever non-spicy flavor.