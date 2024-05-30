It's So Easy To Transform Bland Oyster Crackers Into The Perfect Snack

There are crackers for almost any recipe, from snappable water crisps to dessert-inspired Teddy Grahams. One of the most uniquely shaped of them all, however, is the hexagonal oyster cracker. Despite the name, these little provisions are shellfish-free, bite-sized snacks made from wheat flour. Traditionally served alongside chowder, tomato bisque, and other soups to give them a much-needed crunch, oyster crackers are inherently bland and rely on the dishes they're served with to gain flavor. Because of this design, they don't make a great standalone snack. However, by toasting them with your favorite spices and seasonings, these hexagonal treats transform from bland to bold in just a few minutes.

If you're new to the kitchen, or simply enjoy low-effort snack recipes, toasting oyster crackers requires very little effort and skill. Simply drizzle the crunchy hexagons with cooking oil, toss them with seasonings, herbs, and spices until they're fully coated, and then pop them in the oven to brown. Because they have such a neutral taste on their own, you don't have to worry about matching your seasonings to the flavor of the crackers, which gives you more room for mixing, matching, and creativity.

A good rule of thumb for temperature and timing is 250 degrees Farenheit for about 20 minutes, stirring them around after 10 minutes. When they're golden brown, let them cool and get to snacking.