This Homemade Candy Tastes Exactly Like Reese's Cups And Only Requires 3 Ingredients
If you're craving Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, you could run out to the store and buy some — or you could make a version at home that requires just three ingredients. After just a little work, you'll end up with a creamy, nutty, chocolatey, and sweet dessert — just like a traditional Reese's.
Here's exactly what you need: 2 cups of chocolate for melting, 1 cup of creamy peanut butter, and between ½ and 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar. Melt your chocolate in short increments in the microwave, stirring regularly to avoid burning, or in a double boiler on your stove top. To make the filling, warm up the peanut butter in the microwave, then combine it with the powdered sugar. Grab a muffin tin and add cupcake liners. Fill the bottom of each with a bit of melted chocolate, then a layer of the peanut butter mixture, then more chocolate. After about an hour of chilling in the fridge, these homemade peanut butter cups will be ready to be enjoyed.
The amount of powdered sugar you add will depend on your own sweetness preference and how sweet your favorite brand of peanut butter is already. These measurements will yield about 12 regular-sized peanut butter cups, so feel free to adjust to your desired amount. These copycat Reese's are actually one of our favorite chocolate desserts to make your dinner party more decadent, so you may just need to make multiple batches to impress your guests.
Customize the three-ingredient homemade peanut butter cups
The minimal ingredients in these copycat Reese's cups can be customized exactly to your liking. For example, you get to choose your favorite type of chocolate (just make sure it melts well). You could even use more than one type of chocolate if you wanted to really switch it up — perhaps dark chocolate for the bottom layer and milk chocolate for the top layer. Or, stick to one type of chocolate for both layers, then drizzle another type over the top for some extra chocolatey goodness.
Additionally, using peanut butter is what makes this homemade dessert so similar to Reese's, but if there's another type of nut butter that you love more, then nothing is stopping you from putting your own spin on the Reese's copycat. This recipe even works for those who have nut allergies because you can just swap out the nut butter for sunflower seed butter instead. Or make smaller peanut butter cups with a larger peanut butter to chocolate ratio with a mini muffin tin.
Whatever way you decide to customize them, these three-ingredient peanut butter cups are sure to become one of your new favorite homemade desserts. Along with simply eating them as is, you can also add these sweet treats to a batch of homemade peanut butter lovers' trail mix or use them to decorate the top of a Reese's-inspired peanut butter cup pie.