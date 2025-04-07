This Homemade Candy Tastes Exactly Like Reese's Cups And Only Requires 3 Ingredients

If you're craving Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, you could run out to the store and buy some — or you could make a version at home that requires just three ingredients. After just a little work, you'll end up with a creamy, nutty, chocolatey, and sweet dessert — just like a traditional Reese's.

Here's exactly what you need: 2 cups of chocolate for melting, 1 cup of creamy peanut butter, and between ½ and 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar. Melt your chocolate in short increments in the microwave, stirring regularly to avoid burning, or in a double boiler on your stove top. To make the filling, warm up the peanut butter in the microwave, then combine it with the powdered sugar. Grab a muffin tin and add cupcake liners. Fill the bottom of each with a bit of melted chocolate, then a layer of the peanut butter mixture, then more chocolate. After about an hour of chilling in the fridge, these homemade peanut butter cups will be ready to be enjoyed.

The amount of powdered sugar you add will depend on your own sweetness preference and how sweet your favorite brand of peanut butter is already. These measurements will yield about 12 regular-sized peanut butter cups, so feel free to adjust to your desired amount. These copycat Reese's are actually one of our favorite chocolate desserts to make your dinner party more decadent, so you may just need to make multiple batches to impress your guests.

