Why Do People Think High-Fructose Corn Syrup Is Worse Than Sugar?

High-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) has had a bit of a PR crisis in recent years, resulting in a decline in use. You'll often hear how it's more unhealthy than sugar and that food companies use it to cut costs at the expense of consumers' health. The statement is partly true, as HFCS is an economical substitute for sugar, driven even more by subsidies on corn crops. However, the idea of it being more harmful than regular sugar may not hold much water. The present consensus is that it has pretty much the same nutritional value.

Much of HFCS's murky reputation can be attributed to fructose — a natural sugar that, along with glucose, is found in regular table sugar. Corn syrup is mostly glucose and is fortified by increasing the proportion of fructose to increase sweetness since fructose is sweeter than glucose. Fructose has been linked to liver disease and other negative health outcomes like inflammation and fibrosis (via the International Journal of Molecular Sciences), making its presence a red flag. The type of HFCS most often used contains about 55% fructose while regular table sugar itself is 50% fructose, making the difference in fructose content between the two sweeteners almost negligible. Thus, the danger posed by most HFCS-containing foods is the same as that of any high-sugar processed food.

The only true detrimental outcome seems to be that the easy availability and low cost of HFCS have proliferated the use of sweeteners even more. We're now confronted with sugary foods from breakfast cereal (but don't fall for the myth that all breakfast cereals are sugary) to the unhealthy Chinese restaurant favorite, lemon chicken.