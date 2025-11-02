Aldi's $40 Thanksgiving Dinner Includes 21 Festive Foods

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the price of groceries has spiked nearly 30% since early 2020 thanks to the supply chain issues that arose from the pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, avian flu, and now, the tariffs on imported goods from all around the world (via NPR). Despite all of this, Aldi is somehow selling the ingredients for a 10-person Thanksgiving meal for just $40.

Aldi is known for finding ways to save its customers money. Even the fact that it allows its cashiers to sit while they ring you up highlights the chain's devotion to hyper-efficient cost cutting. So, it's no surprise it's the market setting the tone for how to save money this holiday season. The deal is a list of 21 ingredients for sale at the stores that total up to $40. This is not a pre-made Thanksgiving meal like you can find at Whole Foods; you still have to put in the work. The meal centers on a 14-pound Jennie-O turkey, which costs around $11. For dessert there's a pie crust, canned pumpkin, evaporated milk, and a whipped dairy topping to make a simple pumpkin pie. The rest of the ingredients include chicken broth, condensed cream of mushroom soup, Hawaiian sweet rolls, miniature marshmallows, cut green beans, shells and cheese, brown gravy mix, poultry spices and herbs, french fried onions, chicken or cornbread stuffing, yellow onions, baby peeled carrots, celery, cranberries, sweet potatoes, and Russet potatoes.