Aldi's $40 Thanksgiving Dinner Includes 21 Festive Foods
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the price of groceries has spiked nearly 30% since early 2020 thanks to the supply chain issues that arose from the pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, avian flu, and now, the tariffs on imported goods from all around the world (via NPR). Despite all of this, Aldi is somehow selling the ingredients for a 10-person Thanksgiving meal for just $40.
Aldi is known for finding ways to save its customers money. Even the fact that it allows its cashiers to sit while they ring you up highlights the chain's devotion to hyper-efficient cost cutting. So, it's no surprise it's the market setting the tone for how to save money this holiday season. The deal is a list of 21 ingredients for sale at the stores that total up to $40. This is not a pre-made Thanksgiving meal like you can find at Whole Foods; you still have to put in the work. The meal centers on a 14-pound Jennie-O turkey, which costs around $11. For dessert there's a pie crust, canned pumpkin, evaporated milk, and a whipped dairy topping to make a simple pumpkin pie. The rest of the ingredients include chicken broth, condensed cream of mushroom soup, Hawaiian sweet rolls, miniature marshmallows, cut green beans, shells and cheese, brown gravy mix, poultry spices and herbs, french fried onions, chicken or cornbread stuffing, yellow onions, baby peeled carrots, celery, cranberries, sweet potatoes, and Russet potatoes.
Variations on the meal
The list doesn't necessarily have everything needed to make a full Thanksgiving meal, however. For example, with the pumpkin pie you still need to add your own eggs or cornstarch and pumpkin pie spice, which will add to the $40 price tag. Plus, we have some suggestions on how to enhance your big meal.
While 10 pounds of Russet potatoes are on the list, it's missing the butter and milk needed to make a truly luxurious mash, so make sure you pick some up while shopping. The deal also includes fried onions, which you can instead make yourself with an onion you can easily fry up ahead of time. For the mac and cheese, you can enhance the recommended box of shells and cheese with some grated gruyère or cheddar mixed in. With the gravy mix you can whisk in Worcestershire sauce to amp up the umami. Start with half a teaspoon and taste before deciding whether or not to add more.
Take a look at our guide on how to upgrade a sweet potato casserole. There, you can find some ways to add complexity to the dish without breaking the bank — like adding herbs and spices, caramelizing the onions, or making a crumb topping. All delicious. All cheap! This list is a great starting point, but using these suggestions, you can make this a Thanksgiving to remember while still sticking to a budget!