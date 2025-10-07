For A Bolder Gravy, Add This Pantry Staple

Gravy can make or break a dish. Thanksgiving Day turkey and mashed potatoes would not be the same without a thick, savory sauce. However, if you are looking for a way to elevate the flavor, you need to learn the best tricks for making perfect gravy. It starts by reaching for that bottle of Worcestershire sauce in the pantry that you use when making hamburgers, marinades, or even Bloody Marys. Worcestershire sauce is known for its umami punch. It's this same flavorful superpower that makes it perfect for enhancing a store-bought gravy or one that's homemade.

Whether it's turkey, beef, pork, or chicken, the savory dressing is generally made using fat, flour, stock, and pan drippings. Worcestershire sauce is a liquid condiment that is fermented. It is made from a base of vinegar, molasses, anchovies, onion, garlic, tamarind, and other seasonings. This sweet and tangy sauce adds a complexity to the fatty and rich nature of gravy that really highlights the layers of taste you would otherwise miss. But don't get heavy-handed with it.