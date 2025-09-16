The Reason Aldi Cashiers Always Sit Down At The Register While Ringing You Up

The register itself is built to maximize efficiency and help the employee currently assigned to the register do their job as fast as possible. Of course, there is a standard looking rolling office chair sitting atop a platform with a small lip to keep the chair from falling off. The platform puts the cashier right at cart level, giving them the ability to move your purchase from conveyor belt, to scanner, to cart with the least amount of movement possible.

Underneath the register is a foot rest to help the worker with their posture as they ring you up. Some workers keep one foot on the foot rest, and one on the cart to keep it from moving or from getting taken by a customer. It may seem shocking to see the first time you enter an Aldi, but these are common practices in Europe and parts of Asia.

This is not a perfect system, however. Employees have said that the repeated motion of scanning groceries at that speed has led to them developing carpal tunnel syndrome and other joint issues. One Redditor described it as "hell on the body," and the experience of sitting at the register as very active as opposed to restful. But this is how the groceries are so cheap!