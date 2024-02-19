13 Ways To Upgrade Your Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet potato casserole is a familiar and popular favorite, especially around the holidays, but it can be divisive: while some love the sweet notes of the classic version of the recipe — containing baked sweet potato, sugar, cinnamon, and butter — others prefer to stick to a savory version of the dish. Some sweet potato casseroles are known for a roasted marshmallow topping, while others lean into a topping of nuts and streusel.

Sweet potatoes have a long culinary history and have long been used in a variety of dishes. From candied yams to sweet potato fries, sweet potatoes have a naturally earthy profile that lends them to endless flavor combinations and applications, both sweet and savory. That's why sweet potato casserole works so well; the dish is a blank slate that lends itself to many tips and tricks for a range of flavors, textures, and tastes. From a nutty-sweet crunch to gooey marshmallows, there are many ways to elevate this beloved dish. Here are a few ways to upgrade sweet potato casserole.