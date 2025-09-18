Ditch Store-Bought And Make Homemade Crispy Onions For The Best Salad Topping

Next time you want to add a little salty, fun crunch to your salad, fry up an onion. You may be tempted to run to the store to buy them pre-made, which we understand because we think canned fried onions are good for more than green bean casserole. But if you have an onion and some oil, you don't need to make the trip. Plus, these fresh little crunchy onions won't taste stale like store-bought ones sometimes do, and you can control the amount of salt in them if you are watching your sodium intake.

You want to make sure they're all the same thickness, so using a mandoline is key. If the kitchen tool worries you, we like this mandoline that's popular on Amazon and includes a food holder to keep your hand away from the blades. Once the onion is thinly sliced, heat an inch of oil in a big pot on medium heat. Once it's hot, toss in the onions and stir occasionally for 2-4 minutes, or until they turn brown and crispy. Larger batches will take an extra minute or two.

Once you take them out of the oil, put them on a paper towel to soak up any extra oil. You can also blot them. Season them as desired. Another benefit of making your own is that you can toss them with flour or cornstarch mixed with smoked paprika, garlic powder, or your favorite seasoning before frying. This will give them even more flavor.