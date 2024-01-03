Why Gruyère Is One Of The Best Cheeses To Cook With

Have you ever created a melty grilled cheese or attempted homemade mac and cheese only to be left pining for a creamier texture or a saltier, richer flavor? This may be due to your cheese choice. Not all cheeses are created equal, especially when it comes to cheeses that can take the heat, or more importantly, become even better when cooked. From a croque-monsieur to a potato gratin, Gruyère is known for being incorporated into many delicious French dishes. But what makes Gruyère cheese so fantastic for cooking and melting?

Gruyère's versatility allows it to be taken from the cheeseboard to the fondue pot. It can handle high temperatures and unlock whole new layers of flavor when cooked. When it melts, it melts evenly, without leaving a pool of fat behind. This is due to the high water-to-oil ratio that is perfectly balanced in Gruyère. That extra water helps it to maintain a thick, creamy texture, allowing for that irresistible elastic cheese pull that everyone loves.