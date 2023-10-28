13 Of The Absolute Best Places To Order A Pre-Made Thanksgiving Meal Online
It probably will not surprise anyone that our favorite holiday of the year is Thanksgiving. What could be better than spending the day with family eating delicious food? While we get great satisfaction from crafting the perfect moist turkey, fluffy stuffing, creamy green bean casserole, and luscious pumpkin pie, all that time spent meal planning, grocery shopping, and in the kitchen can be exhausting. By the time we are done cooking and cleaning up, we hardly have any energy left to enjoy the company of our friends and family, much less watch any sports events on television.
If you want to save time and exertion this year, several convenient options exist for purchasing a delectable pre-made Thanksgiving meal. From grocery stores to food delivery services, the choices are staggering. And if you need a twist on the classics, many of these have you covered with meal packages to accommodate those needing to eat vegetarian, Kosher, and more. We've created a full round-up, including details on what you get, how much it will cost, ordering deadlines, where to order, and any special instructions to make your Thanksgiving a day you can be grateful for.
1. Blue Apron
Blue Apron has several unique meal plans this holiday season for both subscribers and non-subscribers alike. All orders must be placed online by November 15 for delivery in time for Thanksgiving. Its Classic Thanksgiving Box serves six to eight people and costs around $132. The box includes easy-to-follow recipes and ingredients for a roasted turkey breast, garlic and herb gravy, cranberry sauce, roasted Brussels sprouts, cheesy mashed potatoes, and apple crumb pie.
The Vegetarian Holiday Box menu includes 8-10 servings for about $122. This package contains recipes and ingredients for a three-cheese pasta, roasted Brussels sprouts, arugula and orange salad, smoky Delicata squash, and chocolate mousse pie.
Finally, there is the Holiday Ham Box, which serves 8-10 individuals. This menu costs $161.98 and includes recipes and ingredients for baked ham, three-cheese pasta bake, roasted Brussels sprouts, arugula and orange salad, smoky Delicata squash, and chocolate mousse pie.
To round out your meal, check out the fall wine bundles. Offerings like the Blue Barrel Sparkling Wine Variety Bundle, White Wines for Every Occasion, and Mealtime Wine Pairings can be ordered in various sizes. Shipping takes around one to four business days from the time of shipment, so plan accordingly. Wine is not available for delivery in all states.
2. Harry & David
Harry & David has three elegant offerings for groups of various sizes. The Gourmet Turkey Feast costs $269.99 plus tax and shipping. It serves 8-10 individuals. Each package includes a 10-pound oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, gravy, cranberry chutney, and a pumpkin cheesecake.
The Wow Holiday Meal costs $499.99 plus tax and shipping. It serves a family of 18-20 or can be split into two meals serving 8-10 individuals. Each package comes with a 10-pound oven-roasted turkey, spiral-sliced ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, zucchini and corn casserole, green beans, gravy, cranberry chutney, baklava, and apple pie.
If you anticipate a huge crowd, The Deluxe Wow Holiday Meal is designed to feed 28-30 people, or 8-10 when split into three meals, at $649.99 plus tax and shipping. This package includes three different savory appetizers, a prime rib roast, spiral-sliced ham, 10-pound oven-roasted turkey, gravy, cranberry chutney, horseradish sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, snap peas, zucchini and corn casserole, green beans, apple pie, cinnamon swirl, and baklava.
All of these packages include express two-day shipping. Any orders received after 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time and 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday will not be shipped until Monday the following week. Orders will be available to ship beginning November 7. Turkeys are brined and fully cooked, producing pinkish-colored meat. They require two to three days to thaw before reheating and serving.
3. Costco
Costco has a delectable Fortune Gourmet Thanksgiving Dinner designed to serve a party of eight people via its website. The cost, including shipping, for members is $199.99. Non-members can purchase the package with a 5% surcharge for $209.99. Pre-order your package by November 5 for delivery between November 8 and 17. Standard shipping is via FedEx 2nd Day Air.
This package includes a pre-brined, ready-to-roast 5-pound Amish farm-raised turkey breast. It also contains stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, mac and cheese, sweet corn, green beans, cranberry relish, dinner rolls, a pumpkin pie, and an apple pie. The meal arrives frozen, so allow two to three days for thawing before preparing and serving.
For reference, a 5-pound turkey breast should take approximately 2 ½ hours to roast at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The center of the breast should reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit before the roast is removed from the oven. Always cover your roast loosely with foil and allow it to rest for at least 15 minutes before carving it to keep it from drying out.
4. Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma is a one-stop shop for myriad options for an elegant Thanksgiving meal. Meals can be ordered for immediate delivery or for delivery by November 22. Orders must be submitted by no later than 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on November 15.
The Deluxe Thanksgiving Dinner, which serves four to six people, costs $299.95 plus tax and shipping. This includes a 12-14 pound pre-brined, seasoned organic turkey. It also includes mashed potatoes, corn pudding, mushroom risotto, stuffing, asparagus and Gruyere custard, and Brussels sprouts. Additional sides, appetizers, and desserts are available as an add-on.
Turkeys are shipped fresh and chilled. They can be kept in the refrigerator for up to five days or frozen for up to a year. Side dishes are shipped frozen. The fresh turkey is intended to roast at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 10-15 minutes per pound or until a meat thermometer inserted into the breast registers 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Most of the side dishes are intended to be cooked from a frozen state.
Other packages include a Complete Southern Smoked Turkey Breast Thanksgiving Dinner that serves six and retails for $299.95 plus tax and shipping. This menu offers a pre-cooked, smoked turkey breast. It also includes Geaux Juice, cornbread dressing, spinach Madeleine, mashed potatoes, carrot soufflé, and a Sun Dried Tomato Basil Pesto Torte. Most of these sides are intended to be thawed 24-48 hours before cooking and serving. The turkey breast requires 48-72 hours to thaw and an additional two hours of resting time at room temperature before reheating.
5. Goldbelly
Goldbelly has several unique options for pre-made Thanksgiving meals. The Holiday Turkey Dinner from The Goddess and Grocer is designed to serve four people. This fully cooked meal ships fresh with ice packs and should be stored for up to three days after arrival in the refrigerator. Delivery dates available are November 21 and 22.
The cost for this meal is $199.95 plus tax. Shipping is included in the cost. This menu has a 2-pound roasted turkey breast, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, green bean casserole, and a pecan pie. These items are designed to reheat in 10 minutes before they are ready to plate and enjoy.
Other options include a Holiday Dinner for four from the legendary New Orleans establishment, Commander's Palace, and a Kosher Thanksgiving Dinner from Lido Kosher Deli in Long Island, New York. And if you want to go ethnic, try the Thanksgiving Turkey Gyro Dinner for four from Niko Niko's in Houston, Texas. Prices and delivery dates vary, but these can be shipped to your front door for Thanksgiving.
6. Hy-Vee
For those residing in the Midwest, Hy-Vee has your Thanksgiving needs covered. All meals are sold refrigerated and available for pick up at your local store. Orders can be placed online up to 25 days ahead of pick-up.
The Family Feast Turkey Dinner for 12 costs $169.99 plus tax. This menu includes a 14-16 pound uncooked butterball turkey, rolls, gravy, mashed potatoes, and four other sides of your choice. Side dish options include corn, green bean casserole, potatoes with cheddar, macaroni, au gratin potatoes, apple Waldorf salad, apple pie, banana cream pie, French silk pie, and coconut meringue pie. Added sides and duplicates can be requested at an additional cost.
While the website suggests you should allow two and a half hours for reheating, the turkey may take longer to roast, depending upon your oven and the exact turkey weight. The website also recommends resting the turkey for at least 15 minutes before serving.
7. Omaha Steaks
When you think of turkey, you may not consider Omaha Steaks. Fortunately, Omaha Steaks has a few tricks and seemingly endless add-ons up its beefy sleeves this holiday season. Its meals offer free standard shipping and are shipped in two to three business days.
There are several different options to choose from. There are three Build Your Own Thanksgiving Meal offerings for a party of four, six, or eight individuals. Meat options range from a fully cooked turkey breast or ham to a ready-to-cook whole turkey. Side dish options range from smashed or whipped sweet potatoes to vegetables like sweet corn and Brussels sprouts. All meals come with baguettes with garlic butter and a choice of pumpkin pie, apple tartlets, or chocolate cake. Costs range from $129.99 to $159.99.
Pre-set meal kits include the Cozy Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner, the Homestyle Ham & Turkey Dinner, the Thanksgiving Turkey Feast, and the Thanksgiving Ham Feast. These menus are designed to feed a party of eight and range in price from $330.94 to $431.89. Packages that include a whole ready-to-cook turkey suggest leaving three to four days to thaw in the refrigerator.
For an additional fee, you can obtain extra side dishes, myriad different dessert options, and even add a bottle of wine to your order. And, of course, don't forget to stock up on some of Omaha's world-famous steaks for a post-Thanksgiving treat.
8. Mackenzie Limited
The Roasted Turkey Complete Holiday Dinner from Mackenzie Limited is a distinctive gourmet meal. Each package serves 8-10 people. The cost is $279.95 plus tax and shipping. Shipping costs are variable depending upon your desired delivery date. Orders placed after 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on a Wednesday will not ship until the following week.
This meal includes a fully-cooked 9-11 pound turkey, asparagus, stuffing, gravy, green beans, and a British sticky toffee pudding. Other side dishes, like a sweet potato or green bean casserole, and desserts, like a cognac pumpkin cheesecake, are available at an additional cost. There is also an impressive catalog of appetizers to round out your meal, including a Seafood Lover's Sampler and a Gourmet Cheese Sampler.
Please allow up to two days for turkeys to thaw in the refrigerator before reheating and serving. While reheating instructions are included with the package, reviews suggest allowing yourself extra time to properly reheat everything before serving.
9. Impromptu Gourmet
Impromptu Gourmet offers a meal for a more intimate gathering, The Harvest Feast Turkey Dinner. Unlike the brand name suggests, you should plan for this meal and order ahead. The cost of this dinner is $99.95 plus tax and shipping. The cost of shipping is variable depending upon your desired delivery date. Orders received after 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday will not be shipped until the next week, so plan accordingly.
This menu includes a sun-dried tomato cheese torta appetizer, a two-pound stuffed turkey, a sweet potato casserole, and a miniature apple pie. The turkey should be thawed overnight before reheating in the oven. The other items can be baked from a frozen state or thawed on the day of your event.
Because these are relatively small portions, we suggest supplementing this menu with one of the recommended add-ons. There is a lovely lobster mac and cheese, stuffing, and a creamed corn casserole. Alternatively, consider adding an appetizer, like the spinach artichoke pie bites or spanakopita, for a little something green.
10. Hello Fresh
The Thanksgiving feast from Hello Fresh is the perfect option if you do not mind cooking but cannot find the time to plan a menu or grocery shop. You can have all the ingredients and recipes delivered to your door. It is quick and easy, and you do not have to have a regular subscription to purchase a holiday meal.
Choose from the Turkey Box, which feeds 8-10 people and costs $199.90, or the Beef Tenderloin Box, which can accommodate four to six guests and is priced at $161.95. Shipping is not included in the price. All orders must be received by November 16. Delivery dates are between November 14 and 21. Please note that the turkey requires four days to thaw, so plan accordingly when placing your order.
The Turkey Box includes a 14-pound turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, and an apple crisp. The Beef Tenderloin Box contains a peppercorn-crusted beef tenderloin, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, and an apple crisp. Consider getting both boxes to accommodate all your guests if you are entertaining a crowd and have some people who enjoy turkey and others who do not.
11. Whole Foods
Whole Foods has many offerings to help you put your best foot forward this Thanksgiving. For pick-up between November 17 and 23, orders must be made 48 hours ahead. All items included in the meals are packaged cold and require pre-heating.
There are three ready-to-eat feasts. A Classic Roast Whole Turkey for four, the Thanksgiving Feast for 12, and the Thanksgiving Extravaganza for 12. Costs range from $99.99 to $539.99 plus tax. Each of these includes a fully-cooked turkey and side dishes. The Thanksgiving Feast adds a maple bourbon ham, while the Extravaganza includes appetizers and a butternut squash soup. None of these contain a dessert option, but they can be purchased separately.
For those wanting to do some cooking themselves, there is an oven-ready meal option for $169.99 plus tax. This includes turkey, gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. Again, desserts and appetizers are sold separately for an additional cost.
And don't forget to stock up on libations for your festivities. Several holiday packages are available, including the Mixed Bundle. This comes with six bottles of wine for $89.05 plus tax. This package has two sparkling options, two white wines, and two red wines, to accommodate all palates.
12. The Fresh Market
The Fresh Market has several meal packages available for Thanksgiving. Orders must be submitted by 2 p.m. Eastern Time on November 21 for pick-up between November 20 and 23 at your store of choice. These meals come fully cooked with reheating instructions included. Dessert is not included in any of these options but can be purchased separately.
The Holiday Ham Meal serves 8-10 people and costs $99.99 plus tax. It includes a 9-pound spiral-sliced bone-in ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roasted butternut squash, cranberry relish, and dinner rolls.
The Traditional Holiday Meal also serves 8-10 people and costs $99.99. This package includes a fully-cooked 10-12-pound turkey, whipped potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, and dinner rolls.
The Ultimate Holiday Meal serves 12-14 individuals and costs $199.99. Loyalty members will receive a $10 discount off this package at checkout. This meal satisfies turkey and ham lovers by including both. It also includes whipped potatoes, stuffing, gravy, roasted butternut squash, green beans, cranberry relish, and dinner rolls.
13. QVC
For a jazzed-up Thanksgiving dinner, a ready-made family meal from Corky's BBQ, available exclusively on QVC, may be just what the doctor ordered. Orders are shipped frozen and will arrive within two days. Allow 24 to 36 hours for items to thaw before reheating according to packaging directions.
These packages cost $195.00 plus tax and shipping. You can choose between a 5-pound boneless ham or turkey breast. Both are hickory smoked to perfection and arrive fully cooked. Each order also includes four 2-pound St. Clair side dishes. These are packaged in ready-to-bake trays. A sweet potato casserole, cornbread dressing, mac and cheese, and a broccoli and cheese casserole are the side dishes in this package.
While exact servings are not indicated, we estimate this would serve about ten people. Additional side dishes can be purchased to complement your meal for $60.00 plus tax and shipping. These include cinnamon apples, gravy, cranberry relish, and a cheddar cornbread batter. Desserts are not included and are not available for purchase.