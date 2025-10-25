Customers Agree, You Should Stay Away From These LongHorn Steakhouse Items

LongHorn Steakhouse is a popular chain restaurant known for serving high-quality steaks in a comfortable atmosphere. Those signature steaks are so good because they're fresh (never frozen), cooked to order, and seasoned to perfection with the steakhouse's specialty blend. But it isn't only the steaks that make your visit worthwhile — there are numerous other fantastic dishes on the menu. Unfortunately, the "fantastic" aspect isn't inclusive to all menu options. While many items at LongHorn Steakhouse are great, there are some you'll want to skip because they just don't live up to the hype.

Daily Meal has dug into the LongHorn Steakhouse menu extensively. From a ranking of six popular steaks to an ultimate ranking of every LongHorn Steakhouse appetizer, our writers have boldly told it all so you know exactly what to order when you visit. But what about the items you shouldn't order? We decided to get that information from customers by reading reviews across numerous online sources. What we discovered is that several menu items are routinely labeled as undesirable or downright terrible in customer reviews. From tough meat to salty meals, here are LongHorn Steakhouse items customers agree you should stay away from.