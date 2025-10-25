Customers Agree, You Should Stay Away From These LongHorn Steakhouse Items
LongHorn Steakhouse is a popular chain restaurant known for serving high-quality steaks in a comfortable atmosphere. Those signature steaks are so good because they're fresh (never frozen), cooked to order, and seasoned to perfection with the steakhouse's specialty blend. But it isn't only the steaks that make your visit worthwhile — there are numerous other fantastic dishes on the menu. Unfortunately, the "fantastic" aspect isn't inclusive to all menu options. While many items at LongHorn Steakhouse are great, there are some you'll want to skip because they just don't live up to the hype.
Daily Meal has dug into the LongHorn Steakhouse menu extensively. From a ranking of six popular steaks to an ultimate ranking of every LongHorn Steakhouse appetizer, our writers have boldly told it all so you know exactly what to order when you visit. But what about the items you shouldn't order? We decided to get that information from customers by reading reviews across numerous online sources. What we discovered is that several menu items are routinely labeled as undesirable or downright terrible in customer reviews. From tough meat to salty meals, here are LongHorn Steakhouse items customers agree you should stay away from.
Flo's Filet
Flo's Filet is LongHorn Steakhouse's answer to the filet mignon. It's supposed to be a high-end cut that perfectly balances flavor and tenderness without being too fatty. Unfortunately, it was also the only steak that routinely got negative reviews online for not living up to customer's expectations. Some customers reported the filet being tough and tasteless, which is far from what you would expect when ordering this cut of steak. Other customers even went so far as to compare their filet with shoe leather. One Yelp reviewer said it was the worst filet they'd ever eaten and went on to say, "Probably was a skirt steak. Not tender at all."
It may be disappointing to hear that the steakhouse doesn't do their Flo's Filet very well. But, thankfully, there are several other steak cuts you could order instead. For example, you could choose the top-selling ribeye if you're looking for a fattier, more tender piece of meat. Or, opt for the Renegade Sirloin if you're looking to get a steak dinner on a budget.
Ribs
Is there anything better than slow-cooked, fall-off-the-bone grilled ribs? While home cooked ribs are a fantastic option, they're not always feasible when you get a craving because of the time they take. For this reason, it helps to have a nearby restaurant known for making this dish great. Unfortunately, that place isn't LongHorn Steakhouse, according to customer reviews.
One customer on TripAdvisor said, "The ribs at LongHorn were dry, chewy, tough, and, as a final insult, covered with a sickly-sweet BBQ sauce." They went on to say that the ribs were the worst they'd ever eaten. Other reviewers concurred that the ribs were dry and tough, while one person on Yelp said their ribs came out so burnt they were inedible. Ribs definitely shouldn't be burned to a crisp or challenging to eat, so your best bet is to steer clear of this LongHorn Steakhouse menu item.
LongHorn Salmon
You may not think of going to a steakhouse to get seafood, but there are actually a few seafood options on the LongHorn Steakhouse menu. Among those is the LongHorn Salmon, which (according to the restaurant's website) is hand-cut and marinated in a signature marinade. While the website makes the dish sound and look delicious, customers have the opposite opinion after trying the LongHorn Salmon.
Complaints about the salmon include that it was very fat and greasy or that it was "borderline too salty," which doesn't sound like it creates an enjoyable dining experience. In a TikTok video food review, one user said that the salmon doesn't have a lot of taste and that it was challenging to eat. They even went on to complain they couldn't put their fork into the dish from the top — which is an obvious issue when salmon should generally be soft and flaky. If you're really craving seafood, it might be wiser to order the Redrock Grilled Shrimp instead.
French Onion Soup
If you're not familiar with it, French Onion Soup is a dish made from caramelized onions and broth, which is then topped with cheese. Often, there are also croutons or some type of bread that are served either atop or beside the dish for additional texture and flavor. It's a relatively simple dish that you can easily make at home with just a little practice, but customers agree that LongHorn Steakhouse still somehow messes it up.
One person took to Facebook to complain that their French Onion Soup from LongHorn Steakhouse had little flavor and, instead of croutons, there was just a big hunk of soggy bread inside. That doesn't sound appetizing, especially when the Facebook reviewer went on to say it still had the crust on and everything. As if that weren't bad enough, one Trip Advisor reviewer said their local LongHorn had "lost the ability to make French Onion Soup without burning it." They added that they sent their bowl back more than once because, "The burnt smell was particularly offensive." With so many noted issues, it's best to avoid this soup and opt for a different side instead.
Grilled Lamb Chops
Lamb chops aren't something you'll find on the menu at most restaurants, so it makes sense why people would go to LongHorn Steakhouse for them. This dish's illusiveness makes needing to avoid the lamb chops even more disappointing, but it's better to simply do without than to have a poor dining experience.
The primary complaints about LongHorn Steakhouse's Grilled Lamb Chops revolve around how the dish is prepared, with some saying their meal came out completely burned, while others say it wasn't done nearly enough. Lamb can be a challenging meat to master cooking, but it's fair to expect an establishment to get it right if they've chosen to offer it to their customers. Other complaints about the dish include that it was bland, tasteless, and too tough to eat.
If you really have a hankering for lamb chops, it's probably best to learn how to make them at home. While it may feel intimidating at first, these step-by-step instructions to cook Greek-style lamb chops makes the process feel easier.
Texas Tonion
The Texas Tonion is LongHorn Steakhouse's answer to the Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse and the Cactus Blossom at Texas Roadhouse. Basically, it's a fried onion dish, and the way it deviates from the competitor's dishes is that each onion petal is fried individually instead of everything together. These petals are then served in a long dish alongside dipping sauce. But, while customers generally love the competitor's dishes (especially the Bloomin' Onion), they aren't so fond of the Texas Tonion.
"The fried batter tasted dry and overwhelmed the delicate onion," one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote. "The side sauce clashed with the onion and just tasted bland." A YouTube food review of the Texas Tonion concurs, with the reviewer stating there wasn't much flavor to the dish. They also complained that the breading was overall thick. This isn't what you want in a fried onion dish. There should be a delicate balance between the breading and the onion, while the accompanying sauce should work with the dish rather than against it. Skip this in favor of other appetizers on your next LongHorn Steakhouse visit.
Shrimp and Lobster Chowder
There are a few soups on the LongHorn Steakhouse menu, but the Shrimp and Lobster Chowder is one that customers agree you should stay away from. The soup is supposed to be a creamy, thick chowder featuring shrimp, lobster, corn, red bell peppers, and potatoes. However, one customer on TripAdvisor said the soup is predominantly corn with very small pieces of what should be the starring seafood. This is disappointing since a seafood chowder should have a delicate balance between all of its ingredients so that the flavor profiles meld together in every bite.
An unbalanced flavor profile isn't the only negative thing customers have to say about LongHorn Steakhouse's Shrimp and Lobster Chowder. A YouTube reviewer said the soup is unreasonably salty and a little watery, without much weight or substance to it. If you really want a soup with your meal, consider opting for the Loaded Potato Soup instead, since both the chowder and the French Onion Soup are to be avoided.