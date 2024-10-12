This Is What Makes LongHorn Signature Steaks So Good

Each of the LongHorn signature steaks comes with a classic rub already worked into the meat, so some might find the blend of spices a bit too salty for their tastes. I often fall into this camp and request light seasoning — which doesn't make the steak taste bland. Instead, I find that it just allows me to discover the more natural flavor of the meat. However, one of the best things about this range is that you can easily change the seasonings.

If you are thinking about swapping things around, however, there are definitely a few guidelines to follow to avoid encountering a flavor disaster. "Flat-top and char seasonings are almost identical; the only difference is that flat-top seasoning contains dill seed, but char seasoning does not," Unterkoefler told Tasting Table. "When dill seeds cook over an open flame, it burns and gives off an unpleasant taste, so I do not recommend swapping the two." So if you don't want a burned, bitter tasting steak, avoid making this substitution.

An option that is bound to make things better every single time, however, is asking for the seven-pepper seasoning on a steak. Unterkoefler revealed that although the mix is typically only served with the seven-pepper sirloin salad, it will taste just as good on almost any other steak, too. "It will seriously spruce up a boring sirloin and tastes perfect on a New York strip," she said.