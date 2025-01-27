What Exactly Is 'Flo's Filet' At Longhorn Steakhouse?

LongHorn Steakhouse is the Francis Mallmann of steakhouses — unpretentious and humble, yet refined, with a primary focus on quality. It is no wonder the steakhouse, which started more than 40 years ago, is now one of the top contenders to rival chains like Texas Roadhouse as America's go-to destination for T-bones, sirloins, and ribeyes. Every legendary steakhouse has a legendary dish, and Flo's Filet is a name that comes up almost synonymously with LongHorn Steakhouse. The dish has been a part of the restaurant chain's menu since it first opened in 1981.

Flo's Filet is the ideal order if you're in the mood for a steak with the perfect balance of texture and flavor, that feels like simplicity at its best. The filet is cut from the section of the tenderloin and is always fresh, never frozen — a quality LongHorn steaks are known for. It's a center cut steeped in a generous amount of butter, so it's no surprise that it is rhapsodized for its tenderness. Available in a 6- or 9-ounce portion, the steakhouse cooks it to your liking, serving it sans any elaborate sauces or toppings, but just the signature LongHorn grill seasoning: garlic powder, salt, paprika, onion powder, and some additional spices. This lets you focus more on the flavor of the beef.