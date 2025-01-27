What Exactly Is 'Flo's Filet' At Longhorn Steakhouse?
LongHorn Steakhouse is the Francis Mallmann of steakhouses — unpretentious and humble, yet refined, with a primary focus on quality. It is no wonder the steakhouse, which started more than 40 years ago, is now one of the top contenders to rival chains like Texas Roadhouse as America's go-to destination for T-bones, sirloins, and ribeyes. Every legendary steakhouse has a legendary dish, and Flo's Filet is a name that comes up almost synonymously with LongHorn Steakhouse. The dish has been a part of the restaurant chain's menu since it first opened in 1981.
Flo's Filet is the ideal order if you're in the mood for a steak with the perfect balance of texture and flavor, that feels like simplicity at its best. The filet is cut from the section of the tenderloin and is always fresh, never frozen — a quality LongHorn steaks are known for. It's a center cut steeped in a generous amount of butter, so it's no surprise that it is rhapsodized for its tenderness. Available in a 6- or 9-ounce portion, the steakhouse cooks it to your liking, serving it sans any elaborate sauces or toppings, but just the signature LongHorn grill seasoning: garlic powder, salt, paprika, onion powder, and some additional spices. This lets you focus more on the flavor of the beef.
What goes best with Flo's Filet?
Flo's Filet is typically paired with a small salad and one side of your choosing. Because it only comes with grill seasoning made with simple ingredients, the creamy white cheddar stuffed mushrooms are one of the perfect sides for the legendary Flo. Stuffed with garlic-herb cheese and crowned with a golden parmesan crust, the dish is served alongside a luscious, creamy four-cheese sauce, which creates a nice balance with the sauce-free steak.
The baked potato, with oozing cheese and a topping of smoked bacon and scallions, is another befitting side for this dish. Steak and potatoes are a timeless combination, and the fluffy interior and crisp skin in LongHorn's popular loaded baked potatoes add a textural contrast to the tender and buttery steak. The mac and cheese with cavatappi pasta also complements Flo's Filet but tends to be slightly on the salty side. If you go for this option, it's best to order a smaller portion size instead of the shareable version.
If you have a good appetite, there's no better dish than the lobster tail to pair with Flo's Filet to make your dining experience ecstatic. The sweet and seasoned cold-water lobster tail, cooked in a rich butter sauce, complements the meaty and simple flavor of the filet. It can be fried or grilled, depending on your choice, but it packs a punch either way.