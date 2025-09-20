The Ultimate Ranking Of LongHorn Steakhouse Apps
Who doesn't love a good steakhouse? From Morton's to Texas Roadhouse, I'm usually down. While my high-end option is Grill 23 & Bar in Boston, there is no way I can afford that bill more than once a year. For this reason, it's always good to have a local favorite in your back pocket, which is why affordable chains like LongHorn Steakhouse are a great choice. But there is more to this restaurant than its signature steaks. Did you know it has a killer list of apps to choose from? I sure did.
For this taste test, I went to my local LongHorn and tried every appetizer on the menu. Yup, all seven. Now, I can definitively tell you which starters to order before your steak dinner and which to leave behind. Like my ranking of Olive Garden appetizers, there were some great surprises and some major disappointments. Let's see how LongHorn did in the app department. Spoiler alert: It has a lot of great options!
7. Texas Tonion
It seems everyone has their version of a fried onion. Texas Roadhouse has its Cactus Blossom (one of the best dishes there), Outback has its Bloomin' Onion, and LongHorn has the Texas Tonion. While this one looks far different than the others, offering fried pieces without the flair of an extravagant presentation, this app does have the same vibe with fried onion bits, seasoning, and a dip. However, it doesn't come close to the other steakhouse options.
These fried onion pieces were super salty, so much so that I was hesitant to take a second bite. They were also batter-heavy, which caused the onion to slip free from its housing when I bit down. I did appreciate the side of tangy horseradish sauce, but it honestly went better with another app on this list. With so many incredible fried onion ring options out there, this one just didn't cut it. If you're looking for a starter, start somewhere else.
6. Seasoned Steakhouse Wings
I don't think I've ever ordered wings at a steakhouse, as beef is usually the protein I'm after, but I am always down to try chicken wings. I have been known to enjoy BWW and its Spicy Chicken Dippers, so I was interested to see what this steakhouse had to offer. Overall, I wanted LongHorn's wings to be better and found that they were so close to perfection.
Like the Texas Tonion, the wings were way too salty, forcing me to put down the wing in question after a few bites. However, I was more disappointed that the wings were cooked perfectly. They had a light fried crisp, they were juicy, and they were tender. Be that as it may, I couldn't get past the salt in the dry rub. It was overpowering. The ranch did help alleviate the sodium overload, but not enough that I wanted to keep eating, especially since there were some other incredible options on the table. For now, I'll stick to steak and leave these wings behind.
5. White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms
Up next we have LongHorn's White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms, and they were surprisingly good! If you love cheese, this app is for you, as there is no shortage of it.
I don't venture to a steakhouse to avoid meat, but I have to say, this app was great. It featured roasted mushrooms that were cooked to perfection with an array of cheeses. There's garlic herb cheese and Parmesan, and if that wasn't enough, there's also a four-cheese sauce. While I adore cheese, there were a lot of competing flavors, which put this one lower on the list. However, the mushrooms were cooked perfectly. They weren't wet or chewy, and they had a great mouthfeel.
While the cheeses were a lot, leaning salty and acidic, this one is a great option for a large party. One is perfect; two is too many.
4. Wild West Shrimp
As someone who grew up in New England and has lived here my entire life, I have a hard time eating seafood at chains, let alone a chain steakhouse. The fact that the Wild West Shrimp placed fourth should speak volumes.
My only real complaint about this dish is its name. It doesn't match this meal at all, but the app itself is solid. This dish reminded me of ordering fried calamari, with the same banana peppers and fried breading you'd find at a local seafood haunt. Those peppers are the only reason I can think of for these being called "wild," but they were great nonetheless. The breading was solid, and while the shrimp was tiny, it was cooked perfectly and tasted fresh. No rubbery or fishy-tasting shrimp here! Outside of the name, I was also disappointed in the sauce. These shrimp were served with ranch. It's tartar or bust, LongHorn. Get it together.
3. Spicy Chicken Bites
Are you ready for a curveball? Coming in third is LongHorn's Spicy Chicken Bites, and while they were spicy, there was a sweet surprise.
This app featured fresh hand-breaded chicken that was fried and then tossed in a sweet and spicy chili-ginger sauce. Man, was this sauce awesome! It was thick — something closer to orange chicken — but that mix of heat and sweet was complex and tasty. The bite started sweet, but then the heat grew. Eventually, I was reaching for the ranch, and this time, I wasn't mad. I did find it odd that they offered the same sauce that was already on the chicken on the side, too, as our app was slathered in it, but hey, some people like a lot of sauce.
The best part of this one was the chicken itself. It was thick, fresh, and juicy. No bites tasted or felt processed or chewy, so I was happy to keep eating. I really liked this one and suggest you give it a try.
2. Firecracker Chicken Wraps
Coming in second place, and by second I mean very close to first, were the Firecracker Chicken Wraps. Think LongHorn's version of taquitos — but way better. I ate the entire plate, and I'd do it again. I am not ashamed to admit it; they were that good.
These yummy little wraps feature fried flour tortillas filled with spicy grilled chicken and cheese, served with avocado-lime dip. Honestly, the flour tortilla tasted more like puff pastry, and that flavor and texture really sold it for me. They weren't too doughy and were cooked just right with a light crisp on the outside. The chicken and cheese mix had a light spice and was seasoned well. They were great without the sauce, but that avocado-lime dip was the icing on an already stellar cake.
No notes, LongHorn. Your chefs make solid steakhouse taquitos, and I'm here for it. I'll be back, for sure!
1. Parmesan Crusted Spinach Dip
While I was ready to put the Firecracker Chicken Wraps in first place, I had one more dish to try: LongHorn's Parmesan Crusted Spinach Dip. The second that dip hit my tongue, I knew it was taking first.
Starting with the chips, I could have eaten an entire tray of these without the dip; they were that good! These flatbread pieces were soft with a little crunch on the outside corners, but the flavor was perfect. You can taste a little bit of the fried aspect, but they weren't salty, seasoned, or soaked in oil. They really nailed the texture. Then, there's the dip — a masterclass in blending flavors that worked without being overpowering. This flavorful four-cheese spinach dip topped with Parmesan and garlic cheese crust worked better than any other app. I wasn't overwhelmed by any bite and ate this entire plate, too. The flavors were bold and paired perfectly together. If you're looking for a real app to start your night at LongHorn, this is the one.
How I ranked all of LongHorn Steakhouse's apps
I headed to my local LongHorn in South Portland and was greeted by the friendly staff, who were all amazing from the first bite to the last. They brought me all the apps at once as requested, and they were seriously all perfect.
Overall, the quality and taste blew me away, even if I didn't love some of the options. My goal was to find balanced apps that weren't too overpowering so that dinner was still enjoyable. The few items that were salt-heavy went to the back of the list, as the texture on all items was spot on. When it came to my top three spots, I focused on the dishes I didn't want to stop eating (and I mean it when I say I didn't stop). This was one of the best taste tests I've done in a minute!