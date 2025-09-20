The Ultimate Ranking Of LongHorn Steakhouse Apps

Who doesn't love a good steakhouse? From Morton's to Texas Roadhouse, I'm usually down. While my high-end option is Grill 23 & Bar in Boston, there is no way I can afford that bill more than once a year. For this reason, it's always good to have a local favorite in your back pocket, which is why affordable chains like LongHorn Steakhouse are a great choice. But there is more to this restaurant than its signature steaks. Did you know it has a killer list of apps to choose from? I sure did.

For this taste test, I went to my local LongHorn and tried every appetizer on the menu. Yup, all seven. Now, I can definitively tell you which starters to order before your steak dinner and which to leave behind. Like my ranking of Olive Garden appetizers, there were some great surprises and some major disappointments. Let's see how LongHorn did in the app department. Spoiler alert: It has a lot of great options!