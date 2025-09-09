LongHorn Steakhouse Sells More Of This Cut Of Steak Than Any Other
When it comes to steakhouses, there are more to choose from than you think. Texas Roadhouse has the most of the market share when it comes to sales among steak and seafood restaurants in the United States (according to Statista). However, LongHorn Steakhouse isn't far behind, with business booming for steak restaurants as people seek quality and value beyond fast food. But what are diners ordering more than any other cut of steak at LongHorn? It's ribeye.
If you thought that Flo's Filet or the New York strip would have been the top choice, we don't blame you. Flo's Filet was at the top of Daily Meal's ranking of steaks at LongHorn Steakhouse. However, the ribeye being a favorite among customers in general isn't a stretch because it was our No. 2 pick. We even noted how it would be our personal preference over the Flo's Filet, which simply took the top spot because of its higher quality.
Why the ribeye is the top-selling steak at LongHorn
At LongHorn Steakhouse, the ribeye is a 12-ounce cut of steak that's seasoned and grilled to your liking by expert grill masters. The reason why it's popular is likely the same reason Daily Meal prefers this cut: the higher marbling and fat content. In fact, the ribeye tends to have the most marbling compared to other steaks because it's cut from the primal (or upper) rib area of the cow, which doesn't have a lot of muscle.
What you might not know about ribeye steak is that the marbling is why ribeye is the best steak to grill. That's because it keeps the meat juicy and tender, even while cooking at high temperatures. And while the ribeye at LongHorn is seasoned, a lot of the flavor comes from the marbling and fat that melts as it cooks. As a result, the ribeye has a richness that's hard to get in other cuts of beef.