LongHorn Steakhouse Sells More Of This Cut Of Steak Than Any Other

When it comes to steakhouses, there are more to choose from than you think. Texas Roadhouse has the most of the market share when it comes to sales among steak and seafood restaurants in the United States (according to Statista). However, LongHorn Steakhouse isn't far behind, with business booming for steak restaurants as people seek quality and value beyond fast food. But what are diners ordering more than any other cut of steak at LongHorn? It's ribeye.

If you thought that Flo's Filet or the New York strip would have been the top choice, we don't blame you. Flo's Filet was at the top of Daily Meal's ranking of steaks at LongHorn Steakhouse. However, the ribeye being a favorite among customers in general isn't a stretch because it was our No. 2 pick. We even noted how it would be our personal preference over the Flo's Filet, which simply took the top spot because of its higher quality.