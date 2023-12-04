Greek-Style Lamb Chops Recipe

Cooking lamb chops might be intimidating for less-experienced cooks, but there's nothing complicated about this delicious, Greek-style lamb chop recipe. Courtesy of Daily Meal recipe developer Deniz Vergara, this dish is packed with a savory taste thanks to the delicious marinade. "My favorite part about this recipe is the flavor," Vergara says, adding, "I love pairing Greek or Mediterranean spices and flavors with lamb." The ingredient list is nice and short, and chances are that you have most of the items on hand already.

If you're not accustomed to eating meat on the bone, Vergara raves, "I just love the bone-in lamb rib chops. They are tender and juicy and they cook really quickly." That's all the praise we need to get on board with this lamb chop recipe. It's easy to make, delicious, and an excellent accompaniment for dozens of side dishes — this is an obvious addition to our weekly menu.