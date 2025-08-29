10 Homemade Pizza Mistakes You're Probably Making, According To An Expert

There's nothing quite like pizza night. While some people prefer to order out, others choose grocery store frozen pizzas as a quick and affordable substitute. These ideas are great when you don't have a lot of time, but the best pizzas are homemade. Of course, whether you've made one or a handful of pizzas at home, you're probably making a few mistakes that keep your homemade pizzas from tasting on par with restaurant pizzas.

During my time in the food industry, I spent one year working the pizza station at one of the eateries I worked at. It was at this time I discovered the joys of making homemade pizza and began to craft them at home for my family from scratch — since then, I've tackled several dozen pizza nights. It was a learning curve in the beginning, but now, many years later, my homemade pizzas always come out fantastic. And yours can, too!

Today I'm going to share with you ten homemade pizza mistakes you're probably making, and offer my expert advice on how to rectify them. Ready to start crafting mouthwatering pizzas without fail? Let's get into it.