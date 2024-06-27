If You're New To Making Pizza, Don't Make This Rookie Topping Mistake

Even though it's tempting to pile on the cheese, add an entire pack of pepperoni, or use a whole jar of olives on your homemade pizza, you definitely should not do that. It doesn't matter how perfect your dough is; it can be ruined by a layer of toppings that's too thick.

There are a few things that happen when you try to bake a pizza with a ton of toppings. To get a firm crust that holds up when you pick up a slice, the dough needs to be able to release moisture as it bakes. It can't do that if it can't breathe through the toppings, and it's one major cause of a floppy, completely unappetizing crust. Problems with moisture retention and sogginess can be compounded by the addition of wet ingredients like olives, jalapeño peppers, and other vegetables, and too many toppings means it's likely that the top will burn before the crust cooks to crispy perfection. If you've ever grabbed a slice of pizza only to have it sag and drop everything onto your plate in a soggy mess, maybe the reason wasn't the crust but what was on top.

So, what are the limits? Stick to a maximum of four or five toppings, and add sprinkling, not a heap. To ensure proper baking, raw and wet ingredients should be pre-cooked before being added ... in moderation.