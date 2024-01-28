Parmesan Is The Key Ingredient In The Best Pizza Sauce

Whether you like it to-go from Domino's or cooked Neopolitan-style in a brick oven, pizza is one of the most crowd-pleasing dishes of all time. From veggie-filled pies to meat lover's feasts, there's no wrong way to enjoy it, but one element is often overlooked in: the sauce. Pizza sauce isn't just a bed for cheese and toppings — it's a vehicle for any sort of flavor that would complement your pie, and a canvas for culinary creativity. A zesty tomato sauce is traditional, as it cuts through and enlivens the rich cheese on your pie, but have you ever considered putting cheese inside the sauce, as well?

A sprinkle of aged Parmesan cheese just might be the key to bettering any pizza sauce. It's naturally high in umami (savoriness), and adds a layer of depth and richness to any sauce, jazzing up the overall flavor of the pizza. Thanks to its subtle yet nuanced tapestry of flavors, a good Parmesan gives your pizza sauce decadent notes of nuttiness and saltiness. It also add a creamy quality to the sauce, giving each bite of pizza a silkier and fuller mouthfeel.

Because Parmesan pairs well with a wide range of ingredients, you can incorporate it into both red and white sauces. The cheese itself also comes in a few different varieties, so coming up with Parmesan and sauce pairings is only limited by your creativity.