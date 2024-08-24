Why Pizza Always Tastes Better At A Restaurant Vs At Home

Any baker will tell you that good bread takes a lot of work, and pizza chefs wouldn't disagree. While some make-at-home recipes instruct you to make the dough and immediately throw toppings onto it, this can be a direct route to a flavorless 'za. Instead, you need to pay as much attention to your dough as you would to any other ingredient — and if you're working with sourdough, that means grabbing yourself a good starter.

In my restaurant, we had an in-house sourdough starter, affectionately called "the mother." This mama would supply all of the sourdough in my branch and the other branches of the restaurant. We used this instead of a yeast starter not just to keep our flavors consistent across the various restaurants, but because it gave our dough a complex, nutty flavor. This starter was fed periodically with flour and water to keep it alive and active.

Then, once the sourdough starter did its work, it was time to make the dough. The starter was mixed with flour, water, and salt, and the dough was on its way. Crucially, though, not all pizza is made from sourdough, so don't worry if you can't get hold of a starter. Just remember that your pizza base shouldn't be the thing you think about least in your recipe.