The Expert-Approved Sauce Ratio For The Best Homemade Pizza

While restaurant pizza seems to have the perfect ratio of gooey, salty cheese to hearty tomato sauce, getting that same balance with homemade pizza can often be tricky. Sometimes, you can wind up with a pie that's too tomato-y, while other times you might find you're lacking the acidic notes that the sauce adds.

So, how do you get the right sauce-to-pizza ratio? Marc Forgione (@marcforgione on Instagram), chef and restaurateur of Respect Hospitality Group, which consists of Trattoria One Fifth (@onefifthnyc), Peasant, and the soon-to-reopen Forgione, sat down in an exclusive interview with The Daily Meal and gave us some insights.

Forgione explains that you might not need as much pizza sauce as you think you do and says, "At Trattoria One Fifth, we use two ounces of sauce on a 12-inch pie." That's just around a ¼ cup, which sounds like very little, but its rich flavor goes a long way.