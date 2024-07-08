When It Comes To Pizza Toppings, Less Is More

Everyone has their own favorite combination of pizza toppings, whether that be simple pepperoni or something like anchovy, olive, and onion (heck, Martha Stewart's pizza of choice involves peas, ricotta, and mozzarella). But while there are all sorts of pizza toppings available around the world, there's one universal rule with them that perhaps not enough people follow: Less is more.

As Chef Melissa Rodriguez of Mel's Pizzeria in New York City makes clear, ratios are kind of the key here. "If you have too much sauce or too much cheese, to me it starts to feel clunky [and] hard to eat," she says. You might love sauce, or cheese, or toppings, or crust, and that's totally fair — but if you add too much of one at the expense of the others, you're in for a bad time. As Rodriguez says, the important thing is that when it comes to one ingredient you're in love with, you should "try to restrain yourself. You will end up with a more balanced pizza that is easy and delightful to eat."