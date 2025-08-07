5 Grocery Store Frozen Pizzas You Should Leave In The Freezer Aisle (And What To Get Instead)

Frozen pizza is an absolute lifesaver on those nights where you don't want to cook, but you don't want to go out, either. You may even have one or two stashed in your freezer, just in case. But is your go-to frozen pizza brand really the best option? Or should you have left it in the freezer aisle and brought home something better?

Thankfully, you don't have to go through a lot of trial and error to figure out the answer to that question. I was given the opportunity to try 11 frozen pepperoni pizzas from various brands to see how they stacked up. Pepperoni pizzas were chosen due to personal preference and pepperoni being America's favorite pizza topping. Each pizza was judged based on its quality, distribution of ingredients, and taste. To make my judgments, I relied on my food industry experience, but you can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article.

Now, ready to find out which frozen pizzas you should leave in the freezer aisle and which ones you should get instead? Let's jump into it.