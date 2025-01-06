Slow cooker meals are a great way to pack a dish with plenty of flavors without having to stay in the kitchen cooking for hours. The method is especially ideal for cooking meat to a tender consistency, as evidenced in this spice rack (no pack) Mississippi chicken recipe courtesy of Daily Meal recipe developer Kate Shungu. Seasoned similarly to a Mississippi pot roast but featuring chicken as the main ingredient, it's super simple to make. Plus, Shungu omits the usual packaged seasonings with a few straightforward spices and ingredients that bring all the flavor.

"This recipe is a great no-fuss dinner for busy nights," Shungu says. All it requires is a quick, 10-minute prep time and three to eight hours in the slow cooker (depending on the setting), and dinner is served. If you aren't feeding too many people, you'll still want to make the full recipe and follow Shungu's recommendation: "When I made this recipe, I froze half of the meat for later," she says. "It'll make for a tasty sandwich or chicken soup later this season." Two delicious and hearty meals with one easy-to-make recipe? Sign us up!