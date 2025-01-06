Spice Rack (No Pack) Mississippi Chicken Recipe
Slow cooker meals are a great way to pack a dish with plenty of flavors without having to stay in the kitchen cooking for hours. The method is especially ideal for cooking meat to a tender consistency, as evidenced in this spice rack (no pack) Mississippi chicken recipe courtesy of Daily Meal recipe developer Kate Shungu. Seasoned similarly to a Mississippi pot roast but featuring chicken as the main ingredient, it's super simple to make. Plus, Shungu omits the usual packaged seasonings with a few straightforward spices and ingredients that bring all the flavor.
"This recipe is a great no-fuss dinner for busy nights," Shungu says. All it requires is a quick, 10-minute prep time and three to eight hours in the slow cooker (depending on the setting), and dinner is served. If you aren't feeding too many people, you'll still want to make the full recipe and follow Shungu's recommendation: "When I made this recipe, I froze half of the meat for later," she says. "It'll make for a tasty sandwich or chicken soup later this season." Two delicious and hearty meals with one easy-to-make recipe? Sign us up!
Gather the ingredients for spice rack (no pack) Mississippi chicken recipe
For this spice rack Mississippi chicken recipe, you'll need boneless, skinless chicken breasts, dried parsley, dried dill, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, chicken bouillon paste, chicken stock, soy sauce, butter (cut into 6 pieces), and pepperoncini (chopped). Together, Shungu notes that these seasonings resemble the taste of ranch dressing mix and gravy packets that are traditionally used in Mississippi chicken recipes.
Step 1: Place the chicken in a slow cooker
Place the chicken breasts in the bottom of a slow cooker.
Step 2: Season the chicken
Sprinkle the chicken with the dried parsley, dried dill, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt.
Step 3: Prep the stock
In a small bowl, stir together the chicken bouillon paste, chicken stock, and soy sauce.
Step 4: Add the stock, butter, and spice to slow cooker
Pour the chicken stock mixture over the chicken in the slow cooker. Top with the pieces of butter and the pepperoncini.
Step 5: Cook the chicken
Cook for 3–4 hours on high or 6–8 hours on low.
Step 6: Shred and serve the chicken
Shred the chicken and serve with the juices.
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley
- 1 teaspoon dried dill
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon paste
- ⅓ cup chicken stock
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 stick (½ cup) butter, cut into 6 pieces
- ⅔ cup chopped pepperoncini
- Place the chicken breasts in the bottom of a slow cooker.
- Sprinkle the chicken with the dried parsley, dried dill, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt.
- In a small bowl, stir together the chicken bouillon paste, chicken stock, and soy sauce.
- Pour the chicken stock mixture over the chicken in the slow cooker. Top with the pieces of butter and the pepperoncini.
- Cook for 3–4 hours on high or 6–8 hours on low.
- Shred the chicken and serve with the juices.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|330
|Total Fat
|19.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|151.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|2.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.3 g
|Total Sugars
|0.3 g
|Sodium
|512.3 mg
|Protein
|35.0 g
Can you make Mississippi chicken without a slow cooker?
Although there are plenty of reasons why you may want to invest in a slow cooker for easy meals, it's understandable if you don't have the budget or space for one. In that case, you can still make this recipe, but the chicken might not have the same tender consistency. Shungu instructs, "You can cook the Mississippi chicken in the oven at 400 F for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through." Just add all the ingredients to a Dutch oven or oven-safe baking dish with a lid and proceed as directed. Once cooked, shred the chicken and serve.
Alternatively, Shungu recommends using an Instant Pot for similar results. Again, add the chicken, seasonings, and stock to the pot, then set it to high pressure and cook it for 8 to 10 minutes. This is certainly the quickest way to get a filling meal on the table with minimal effort.
What can I serve with Mississippi chicken?
This spice rack Mississippi chicken recipe packs in loads of flavor, so you don't need to get too carried away with elaborate side dishes. Shungu's favorite pairing is mashed potatoes and a leafy green salad for a wholesome meal. As she notes, "Mashed potatoes, rice, and buttered noodles are all great for soaking up the juices from the dish." If you like your starches in the form of bread, a rustic crusty loaf is sure to do the job, too.
You can also use the chicken as the base for another dish. Shungu says, "The chicken can also be repurposed into quesadillas or spread on top of tortilla chips and topped with cheese to create chicken nachos." Paired with sliced bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and olives, these variations prove that Mississippi chicken is a versatile recipe no matter what you're in the mood for.