Fricase De Pollo (Cuban-Style Chicken Friccasse) Recipe
In this recipe, we invite you to explore the art of creating fricase de pollo from scratch, using fresh, wholesome ingredients that pay homage to the dish's roots. Fricase de pollo, translated as "chicken fricassee," is a culinary masterpiece that reflects the rich cultural tapestry of Latin America. Originating from a blend of indigenous, European, and African influences, this recipe has become a staple on dining tables, cherished for its warm, comforting embrace and the depth of its savory profile. Recipe developer Deniz Vergara acknowledges the coziness of this dish, saying, "I like to make this when I have family coming over or I want to feed a big crowd with a nice filling meal."
Vergara brings us the Cuban rendition of chicken fricassee. She tells us, "The final results should taste similar to a pollo guisado, stewed chicken, but the main difference is the addition of white wine." Whether you're a seasoned chef or a kitchen novice, the journey begins here as we unravel the secrets to crafting a perfectly braised fricase de pollo with a richly spiced tomato sauce and fresh herbs.
Gather your fricase de pollo ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need chicken thighs, salt, adobo seasoning, olive oil, onion, garlic, white wine, tomato sauce, water, fresh cilantro, ground cumin, dried oregano, and salad olives. Like a bit of heat? Vergara adds, "If you want a spicier sauce, add crushed red pepper flakes."
Step 1: Season the chicken
Sprinkle chicken with salt and 1 teaspoon adobo seasoning.
Step 2: Heat oil
Add olive oil to a large, heavy-bottomed pan and place over high heat.
Step 3: Add chicken to pot
Brown chicken until golden on both sides, about 2-3 minutes per side. Remove from the pan and set aside.
Step 4: Saute the onions
Add onions to the same pan and saute in the residual fat until translucent.
Step 5: Add garlic
Add garlic and cook for another minute just until golden, stirring every so often so the garlic doesn't burn.
Step 6: Pour in the wine
Add wine and simmer until reduced by ⅓, about 2-3 minutes.
Step 7: Add the remaining ingredients
Add tomato sauce, water, cilantro, cumin, oregano, olives, and remaining 2 teaspoons adobo seasoning to the pan, along with the cooked chicken.
Step 8: Simmer with the lid on
Cover and simmer for 25 minutes.
Step 9: Remove the cilantro
Remove cilantro stems.
Step 10: Serve
Serve with white rice, if desired.
What side dishes pair well with fricase de pollo?
Feel free to mix and match these side dishes based on your preferences and the occasion, creating a vibrant and satisfying meal that captures the essence of Latin American cuisine. Vergara's favorite accompaniments include "white rice, beans, a green salad, and tostones, or fried green plantains" — and it's easy to understand why. The simplicity of fluffy white rice serves as an excellent canvas to soak up the flavorful sauce of the fricase de pollo. Meanwhile, crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, tostones add a delightful crunch and contrasting sweetness to your meal.
For an even sweeter side, consider serving maduros. The caramelized sweetness of ripe plantains complements the savory notes of the fricase de pollo, offering a delightful harmony of flavors. Or, boiled or fried yuca, paired with a zesty garlic mojo sauce, provides a starchy and satisfying side that livens up the hearty stew with a burst of pungent goodness.
How can I customize this fricase de pollo recipe?
Customizing fricase de pollo allows you to tailor the dish to your taste preferences and experiment with different flavors. For starters, you can use any of your favorite chicken cuts. Whether it's thighs, drumsticks, or chicken breasts, choose what you enjoy the most. Veragara warns, "Just be sure to brown the chicken on both sides and to allow enough time for the chicken to cook fully."
You could even enhance the flavor profile by marinating the chicken before cooking, perhaps with a mixture of citrus juices, garlic, cumin, and oregano. To amp up the colorful veggies in the dish, consider adding bell peppers, peas, or your other favorites. For a tropical twist, consider adding coconut milk to the sauce. This variation, common in some Caribbean recipes, imparts a creamy texture and a hint of coconut flavor. However, don't skip the white wine! Vergara notes, "The key to this recipe is the reduction of white wine. It gives a slightly lighter and elevated flavor."
- 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 1 tablespoon adobo seasoning, divided
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ cup dry white cooking wine (such as Chardonnay or Pinot Grigio)
- 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
- ½ bunch fresh cilantro
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ cup salad olives, drained
- Sprinkle chicken with salt and 1 teaspoon adobo seasoning.
- Add olive oil to a large, heavy-bottomed pan and place over high heat.
- Brown chicken until golden on both sides, about 2-3 minutes per side. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- Add onions to the same pan and saute until translucent.
- Add garlic and cook for another minute just until golden, stirring every so often so the garlic doesn't burn.
- Add wine and simmer until reduced by ⅓, about 2-3 minutes.
- Add tomato sauce, ¼ cup water, cilantro, cumin, oregano, olives, and remaining 2 teaspoons adobo seasoning to the pan, along with the cooked chicken.
- Cover and simmer for 25 minutes.
- Remove cilantro stems.
- Serve with white rice, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|500
|Total Fat
|37.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|155.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|10.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.9 g
|Total Sugars
|3.7 g
|Sodium
|855.8 mg
|Protein
|27.9 g