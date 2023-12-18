Fricase De Pollo (Cuban-Style Chicken Friccasse) Recipe

In this recipe, we invite you to explore the art of creating fricase de pollo from scratch, using fresh, wholesome ingredients that pay homage to the dish's roots. Fricase de pollo, translated as "chicken fricassee," is a culinary masterpiece that reflects the rich cultural tapestry of Latin America. Originating from a blend of indigenous, European, and African influences, this recipe has become a staple on dining tables, cherished for its warm, comforting embrace and the depth of its savory profile. Recipe developer Deniz Vergara acknowledges the coziness of this dish, saying, "I like to make this when I have family coming over or I want to feed a big crowd with a nice filling meal."

Vergara brings us the Cuban rendition of chicken fricassee. She tells us, "The final results should taste similar to a pollo guisado, stewed chicken, but the main difference is the addition of white wine." Whether you're a seasoned chef or a kitchen novice, the journey begins here as we unravel the secrets to crafting a perfectly braised fricase de pollo with a richly spiced tomato sauce and fresh herbs.