The Best Wine Substitutes For Chicken Marsala

The story of chicken Marsala is a poignant one, as it's believed to have been created by a Sicilian chef living with a French family that had been displaced by the Napoleonic wars. They were understandably longing for a taste of home, so he created the deliciously creamy dish with the addition of a wine made from local Sicilian grapes. Marsala wine is still a regional speciality made by aging a mix of white wine and brandy and then adding other ingredients to create a truly unique flavor.

What if you have your heart set on making chicken Marsala but find that you're out of this specific wine? Fortunately, there are a number of substitutes that you can use, including some staples that you might keep on hand. Since Marsala wine is made from white wine and brandy, it makes sense that you can use these two to create a Marsala wine stand-in. Getting the ratios right is key. Many recipes call for around ⅔ cup Marsala wine. If that's the case, you can swap in about ¼ cup white wine and just a teaspoon of brandy.

Many recipes will also suggest that you shouldn't substitute anything in place of Marsala wine and that it makes your recipe something other than chicken Marsala. Let's be honest here, though: We don't live in a perfect world, and sometimes, swaps are a must. With that said, let's look at a few more options.